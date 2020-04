After careful consideration and in the best interests of everyone, the decision has been made to cancel this weekend's performances of 'Playhouse Creatures' and the 'One Act plays' auditions at Sandgate Theatre.

The theate says, "We regret having to make this decision but feel it is best under the current circumstances. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to resuming when things return to normal."





