SILLY LITTLE THINGS by Laura Knaggs to Play The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre in March

With her world on the brink of collapse and her best friend nowhere in sight, Rosie searches for someone to fill the void and stop her from unravelling altogether. Exploring failure, anxiety, and the grief that grows within a distancing friendship, Silly Little Things tells the story of one young woman's journey to discovering what truly matters.

Directed by Sharnema Nougar, this vibrant and heart-warming one-woman show is written and performed by emerging playwright Laura Knaggs.

If you've ever spent all your money on a night out, downloaded Hinge in a bid to find connection, or tried desperately to fix a fracturing friendship this show is for you. Silly Little Things premiers at The Butterfly Club, 14-18th of March.

Written and performed by Laura Knaggs

Directed by Sharnema Nougar

Dramaturgy by Emily O'Brien-Brown

Produced by Fiona Crombie

*Content warning: This production contains occasional coarse language and mentions of sexual acts and panic attacks.

Venue: The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre - 5 Carson Place (off Lt Collins), Melbourne

Date: Tuesday 14th March - Saturday 18th March 2023

Time: 7.00 pm

Tickets: Full $37.00, Concession $33.00, Group (6+) $30.00

More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224442®id=31&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthebutterflyclub.com%2Fshow%2Fsilly-little-things?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1