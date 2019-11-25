SHE'S LAYERED Will Have World Premiere at The Butterfly Club

SHE'S LAYERED is told through stimulating visuals, mime, dance and music, exploring the vast complexities of female sexuality. The one woman show, performed by San Francisco transplant Mia Romero, makes its World Premiere on January 3rd at The Butterfly Club -- intending to be an empowering, sassy way to kick off a new year.

Are women Madonnas or whores? Both or neither? Do they actively participate in antiquated expectations laid out by the patriarchy or are they empowered by reclaiming what is rightfully theirs? Trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC, Mia Romero has been acting, directing and producing for the past fifteen years. Her production company, Red Lips Woman Productions exists to contribute empathetic, engaging, experimental theatre pieces, while offering strong roles for women both onstage and off. Romero developed this piece as an antidote to the relentless attacks against women, their bodies and their roles in society. "We have so much to be angry about, so much to fight against, and it's exhausting. I needed to take a minute and make something playful. It's absolutely still political -- there's no escaping that and I don't want to. Sexuality is an individual, complicated issue for most people and a lot of that is wrapped up in preconceived notions of who we've been told a woman is supposed to be." says Romero.

SHE'S LAYERED a celebratory theatre piece on the complexities of female sexuality.

It's 2020, and consent is only the beginning of the conversation. Surely it's also time to hike skirts up and enjoy the ride. Grab your vibrators and come along.

Red Lips Woman Productions brings the World Premiere of SHE'S LAYERED to The Butterfly Club in Melbourne for 2 nights only: JANUARY 3rd and 4th, 2020. Running time 60 minutes.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





