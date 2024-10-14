Rob Beckett Will Embark on Australian Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bobby Beckles, one of the UK's finest comedians, is coming back to Australia in October 2025. He'll be out on the road, smashing the life out of the highways around Australia and any other road that's in his way.

Star of the consistently chart-topping podcast Parenting Hell, Sky's Rob And Romesh Vs and Celebs Go Dating, Rob will bring his brand new show Giraffe to Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Thirroul, Brisbane and the Gold Coast ensuring his audiences laugh and forget about their problems for a couple of hours. Tickets go on sale Monday 14 October at 11am.

Rob said “this is gonna be a big old tour, it'll be tough being away from the family for a while. Don't get me wrong I love my children/podcast content providers, but I do also enjoy a lie in and a hotel buffet breakfast. So, I'm sure I'll cope. I expect to put on about three stone from take aways and drinking after the shows”.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 15 years ago and hasn't looked back since. He's a Sunday Times Bestselling author and hosts his very own BBC Radio 2 Show. As well as Sky's Rob And Romesh Vs, which he does with fellow comedian and best mate Romesh Ranganathan, the pair have also co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance - the first time two comedians had hosted the event together in over 30 years - and The BAFTA TV Awards 2023. Rob's very own Sky show Rob Beckett's Smart TV will air from February.

Rob can also be heard alongside his other comedy pal, Josh Widdicombe hosting their highly successful podcast Parenting Hell, interviewing fellow parents on their successes (or most likely failures) at parenting. With over 250 million downloads, guests have included: George Foreman, Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross, Jack Dee and many more. In 2023, the podcast hit the road on the Parenting Hell Live arena tour, playing to sold out arenas up and down the nation. The pair even co-wrote the Sunday Times Bestselling book Parenting Hell, a first-hand account of the challenges and chaos of their parenting journeys.

This wasn't the first Sunday Times Bestselling book for Rob. 2021 saw him pen A Class Act, which is his autobiographical account of being working class in the middle-class world of television comedy. At work he's the Cockney geezer, but to his mates down the pub in London, he's the theatrical one – a media luvvy. Even his wife and kids are posher than him!

This year also sees Rob host his brand-new Sky panel show Rob Beckett's Smart TV, a hilarious celebration of the shows we love. Each week big-name actors, comics, presenters and personalities join Rob, Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe to battle it out in a series of chaotic, trivia-infused rounds to discover who knows the most about TV.

Rob's relatable and honest approach to comedy has also seen him host Children in Need and Comic Relief. Other television shows include multiple appearances on Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To you, The Graham Norton Show, All Round Mrs Brown's, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, QI, 8 out of 10 Cats and Cats Does Countdown and the Jonathan Ross Show.

Tour Dates

Canberra Llewellyn Hall Thursday 2 October

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall SatUrday 4 October

Perth Riverside Theatre Sunday 5 October

Melbourne Hamer Hall Tursday 7 October

Sydney State Theatre Wednesday 15 October

Thirroul Anita's Theatre Thursday 16 October

Brisbane Qpac Concert Hall Tuesday 21 October

Gold Coast Hota Wednesday 22 October

