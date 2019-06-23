Red Stitch presents the Australian premiere of Pomona, a gripping and deeply unsettling tale of inner-city lowlife from ground breaking UK playwright Alistair McDowell.

There's a secret place right inside the concrete heart of the city. Pomona. Nobody knows what's in there, it's like a place time forgot. But every day a delivery van arrives and departs. What's going on in there? Do you really want to know? Or do you simply have no choice?

A dark and genre rich horror story, Pomona is a powerful modern thriller that asks what lies beneath the veneer of contemporary civilisation and what price must you pay to find it.

Hailed as on one of the most important playwrights of this generation, Alistair McDowell was only 27 when he wrote Pomona. Premiering at the Orange Tree Theatre, it received rave reviews and was described as one of the best new plays before transferring to the National Theatre.

This show contains adult themes, graphic language and stage violence.

Bookings: (03) 9533 8083 or www.redstitch.net





