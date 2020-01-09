ROBIN HOOD Plays At Montsalvat, Eltham This Weekend Only!
Playhouse Pantomimes is taking full advantage of the summer, bringing the classic tale of 'Robin Hood' to the beautiful grounds of Montsalvat. Pack a picnic and join Playhouse Pantomimes for their very first outdoor show!
Running for one weekend only on Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12 at 10am, 12:30pm and 3pm, 'Robin Hood' promises to provide lighthearted musical fun for the whole family!
All tickets $20. Children aged 2 and under free. Tickets available at www.playhousepantomimes.com.au
Starring Jack Green, Blake Everett, Simon Huska, Aidan Niarros, and Alanah Parkin.
Please note: This is an alcohol free event.