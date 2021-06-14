RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK IN CONCERT Comes to Melbourne and Sydney This August

Following the success of Jurassic Park in Concert at Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney last month, TEG Dainty will present Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert with The Metropolitan Orchestra on the 40th Anniversary of the ultimate adventure classic first gracing the silver screen.

Show dates:

Saturday 14 August Melbourne Plenary, MCEC

Saturday 21 August Sydney Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Tickets for the Sydney show are on sale now.

Tickets for the Melbourne show go on sale Wednesday 16 June at 11 am local time at www.tegdainty.com.

The film that gave the world one of its greatest movie heroes, Indiana Jones, is back and better than ever before! Relive the magic on the big screen with the original great adventure... Raiders of the Lost Ark... with John Williams' epic score performed live to picture by The Metropolitan Orchestra, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams.

The year is 1936, and professor of archeology and "obtainer of rare antiquities" Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is tasked by U.S. Army Intelligence to recover the legendary Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the hands of the Nazis. Indy's quest takes him to Nepal and Egypt, reuniting him with an old friend (John Rhys-Davies), an old foe (Paul Freeman), and an ex-flame (Karen Allen) who falls somewhere in between. Armed with his hat, whip and wits, our intrepid hero must face formidable enemies - and impossible odds - to save the day and the world.