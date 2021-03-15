Paul McDermott to Perform New Show at Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Acclaimed television personality Paul McDermott returns to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to perform his brand new show Paul McDermott Plus One, from 15 - 18 April at the Malthouse Outdoor Stage as part of a national tour.

Starring Paul McDermott and Glenn Moorhouse and produced by Rhinestone Rebel Presents, the performance is hot off a successful season at Adelaide Fringe Festival where he won the weekly award for Best Comedy and is in the running to take out Best Overall Comedy for Adelaide Fringe.

Paul McDermott has been fighting tyranny, injustice and enuui for 40 years, armed only with comedy and a pretty voice. Presenting a suite of beautiful damnation, and the usual standard of malarkey The Maestro will be joined by Glenn Moorhouse in this spectacle of mellifluous wonder.

Paul says of the show, "It's more of the same. Overtly - the pretence that I'm grappling with universal concepts and ideas in a comedic fashion, but really every thought expressed on stage has passed through the prism of the self until it's just rampant ego, a pretty voice and what Dr Google and friends have described as a virulent example of narcissistic alexithymia."

"On a positive note, I will be joined on stage by Glenn, and between bouts of self-indulgent, but hopefully humorous, misery we will sing glorious songs," he added.

Paul says of himself, "My decline has been rapid and visually distressing; I am currently the size and shape of a garden gnome."

However having recently shaved off his pandemic beard, he has transformed from a "meth-addled Santa, the Kenny Rogers of sadness, a comic version of Karl Marx" to the clean shaven, cheeky-faced Paul McDermott we have known and loved for all these years.

Paul's cohort Glenn Moorhouse has enjoyed a rich and colourful 23 year career in the Australian music industry. His musical journey has delivered more twists and turns than the rugged coast lines of his island home, Tasmania: from guitarist with the critically acclaimed rock/pop outfit The Dead Abigails to Musical Director of Green Day's American Idiot (Shake & Stir Theatre Co).

Glenn recently produced two concept albums: Testament (featuring Kamahl, Abby Dobson, Prinnie Stevens and iOTA) and Dubbo Championship Wrestling (featuring David Campbell, Lucy Durack and Eddie Perfect). Glenn is thrilled to be working with one of his idols, Paul McDermott, although he is unsure this overgrown garden gnome is actually him.

Paul McDermott +1 will be touring across Australia including Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Townsville, Cairns and Thirroul. For updates and further information, follow Paul on facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Booking and further information: https://www.malthousetheatre.com.au/tickets/malthouse-outdoor-stage/paul-mcdermott