Olivier Award–Winning Comedy PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (SORT OF) To Tour Australia In 2026

Australian tour to play Melbourne, Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra, and Brisbane beginning June 18.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Australian tour of Pride and Prejudice (sort of), the Olivier Award–winning musical comedy by Isobel Mcarthur, after Jane Austen. The production will open at Melbourne’s Atheneum Theatre on June 18, followed by engagements at the Sydney Opera House (July 16), IPAC Wollongong (September 2), Canberra Theatre Centre (September 16), and QPAC Brisbane (September 30).
Fresh from its acclaimed West End run, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice (sort of) reimagines Austen’s classic with irreverence, heart, and humor. Five women take on every role in a high-energy retelling set to pop classics including “Young Hearts Run Free,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “You’re So Vain.”
The show was created by Isobel Mcarthur (also the original director), with Simon Harvey serving as co-director. The Australian tour is produced by Neil Gooding Productions and Woodward Productions, by arrangement with David Pugh Limited.
Melbourne – Atheneum Theatre
June 18 – July 12, 2026
Tickets from $65 | ticketmaster.com.au | (03) 9650 1500
Sydney – Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House
July 16 – August 30, 2026
Tickets from $69 | sydneyoperahouse.com | (02) 9250 7777
Wollongong – IMB Theatre, IPAC
September 2 – 13, 2026
Tickets from $84 | merrigong.com.au | (02) 4224 5999
Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre
September 16 – 27, 2026
Tickets from $65.90 | canberratheatrecentre.com.au | (02) 6275 2700
Brisbane – Playhouse Theatre, QPAC
September 30 – October 18, 2026
Tickets from $65 | qpac.com.au | 136 246
Group discounts are available for bookings of eight or more at all venues.
For additional information and updates, visit www.prideandprejudicesortof.com.au.
