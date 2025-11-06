Olivier Award–Winning Comedy PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (SORT OF) To Tour Australia In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Australian tour of Pride and Prejudice (sort of), the Olivier Award–winning musical comedy by Isobel Mcarthur, after Jane Austen. The production will open at Melbourne’s Atheneum Theatre on June 18, followed by engagements at the Sydney Opera House (July 16), IPAC Wollongong (September 2), Canberra Theatre Centre (September 16), and QPAC Brisbane (September 30).

Fresh from its acclaimed West End run, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy, Pride and Prejudice (sort of) reimagines Austen’s classic with irreverence, heart, and humor. Five women take on every role in a high-energy retelling set to pop classics including “Young Hearts Run Free,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “You’re So Vain.”

The show was created by Isobel Mcarthur (also the original director), with Simon Harvey serving as co-director. The Australian tour is produced by Neil Gooding Productions and Woodward Productions, by arrangement with David Pugh Limited.

Performance and Ticketing Details

Melbourne – Atheneum Theatre

June 18 – July 12, 2026

Tickets from $65 | ticketmaster.com.au | (03) 9650 1500

Sydney – Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

July 16 – August 30, 2026

Tickets from $69 | sydneyoperahouse.com | (02) 9250 7777

Wollongong – IMB Theatre, IPAC

September 2 – 13, 2026

Tickets from $84 | merrigong.com.au | (02) 4224 5999

Canberra – Canberra Theatre Centre

September 16 – 27, 2026

Tickets from $65.90 | canberratheatrecentre.com.au | (02) 6275 2700

Brisbane – Playhouse Theatre, QPAC

September 30 – October 18, 2026

Tickets from $65 | qpac.com.au | 136 246

Group discounts are available for bookings of eight or more at all venues.

For additional information and updates, visit www.prideandprejudicesortof.com.au.