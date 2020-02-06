ONE SMALL TRIP Comes to MICF

A homeless Bulldogs supporter, a fake moon-landing director and an 80s has-been pop star walk into a rocket ship! Character sketches blend with an outer space adventure in One Small Trip - a solo comedy show that sees 21st century man not just gazing out to the universe but also searching within.

Green Room Award Co-winner (Best Performance Ensemble) and nominee (Best Individual Performance) Ross Daniels returns to the Melbourne Comedy Festival with his comic character master class. A cut-rate Australian space agency has decided to return us to the moon. Thing is, they're only sending people they think are expendable - cue Ross's cavalcade of dramatis personae!

Each man is plucked from his seemingly mundane existence to be sent on this extraordinary life-or-death mission. What are the authorities up to? What will our Ozmonauts find up there? And how do you go to the bathroom in space?

Daniels skilfully weaves his multitude of flawed humans into a feel-good tale mixing sci-fi, satire and music. One Small Trip follows in the footsteps of Ross's previous character hit The Transposed Man (Nominated Best Comedy, Adelaide Fringe).

Ross Daniels is a seasoned performer who has worked on Australian stage and television for over 30 years. Complimenting his long list of comedy credits, he was recently seen in the powerful drama Bighouse Dreaming (Winner - Best Production, Melbourne Fringe 2018). He premiered One Small Trip at The Butterfly Club in 2019.

One Small Trip opens March 25 and runs until March 29. Five shows only! Bookings recommended.

Dates: Wed March 25 - Sun March 29

Times: Wed (preview), Fri, Sun 6.30pm; Thu, Sat 8.30pm

Cost: $30-20

Venue: The Burrow, 83 Brunswick St, Fitzroy

Bookings: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=577637&





