ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Postponed At Her Majesty's Theatre

In line with the latest government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the producers have made the decision to postpone the 2020 production, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest .

Set to star Lachy Hulme as R.P McMurphy and Roz Hammond as Nurse Ratched, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest was scheduled to commence on 23 May 2020 at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne.

The producers are currently working to secure new dates. Ticket holders for all scheduled performances will be contacted by the ticket providers directly.

Producer Adrian Storey said: "We have a tremendous production planned for Melbourne audiences and we look forward to sharing this landmark story at a later date."

"One flew east, one flew west, one flew over the cuckoo's nest."





