New CBD Entertainment Precinct Spiegel Haus Melbourne Reveals Further Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spiegel Haus Melbourne – the new summer destination for shows, food and drinks, and nightlife – will welcome its first guests on Wednesday 29 October, when Blanc de Blanc Encore commences previews.

New events announced for the inaugural season include Vaudeville Smash'd with a five week Saturday night residency from 8 November to 6 December; Jazz & Jaffles: Halloween on Friday 31 October; and Maho Magic Bar taking up residence for the summer on the venue's rooftop from 25 November until 15 February 2026.

Vaudeville Smash'd is the ultimate Saturday night collision of music, comedy, cabaret and controlled chaos. An electric variety show, it smashes together vintage vaudeville flair with a twist of disco, funk, and unexpected surprises in the ground floor spiegeltent at 10.15pm.

Hosted by the charismatic showmen of Vaudeville Smash – one of Australia's most electrifying live bands – the series will feature a rotating lineup of Melbourne's finest show-stoppers, from circus aerial acrobats and burlesque queens to the theatre district's wildest singers. Vaudeville Smash'd is a high-octane, no-holds-barred night of entertainment where anything can (and will) happen.

Jazz & Jaffles: Halloween will take over Spiegel Haus Melbourne for one night only on Friday 31 October, transforming the site into a cinematic horror dreamscape with live modern soul, broken beat, jazz and DJs, costumes, cocktails, jaffles and chaos.



Curated by Moor Music Events – the Naarm/Melbourne-based curators known for immersive, artist-led experiences that sit at the intersection of live performance, dance culture, and contemporary sound – the evening will feature live acts playing across two stages, designed for both dancefloor movers and deep listeners, amongst sweeping skyline views and shadowy city corners. Running from 7.00pm to 1.00am, the event is free but bookings are essential due to the limited capacity.

Australia's favourite Japanese magic bar delighted and stunned Melbourne audiences in 2023 with rave reviews. With new and astonishing illusions, Maho Magic Bar by Broad Encounters comes to Spiegel Haus Melbourne from November, ready to astound afresh.

With fresh tricksters, fresh tricks and even fresher cocktails, Maho Magic Bar jets audiences straight to a neon-lit ‘Tokyo' night, full of mischief, mayhem, cocktails and laughter. In an intimate, bespoke space, visitors will be in disbelief as the very best of Japan's superstar sleight-of-hand specialists perform exclusive magic shows at point blank range, putting a wild contemporary spin on magic traditions which date back to Japan's Edo period.

Kicking off the premiere season in the ground floor spiegeltent from Wednesday 29 October is Blanc de Blanc Encore, Strut & Fret's intoxicating, signature blend of hedonism, humour and old-school cabaret decadence. Overflowing with vintage French glamour, high-octane circus, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment, it's all served up with a riotous wink and a whole lot of fizz.

The world of Blanc de Blanc has dazzled audiences around the globe, and its Encore, already experienced by 200,000 across Australia, has found the perfect Melbourne home at Spiegel Haus Melbourne.

With a focus on collaborating with iconic Melbourne brands and championing the city's creative spirit, Spiegel Haus is set to become a festival hub, a hospitality showcase, and the number one summer spot for drinks, music and fun.