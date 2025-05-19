Nessa Barrett Reveals Australian Dates for the AFTERCARE World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Global pop sensation Nessa Barrett has added highly anticipated Australian dates to her AFTERCARE WORLD TOUR for December 2025. The songstress will return to perform her biggest Australian headline shows to date, kicking off the tour at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday 9 December, followed by shows at Hordern Pavilion, Sydney on Wednesday 10 December and The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane on Tuesday 16 December. Nessa is also in the country performing on all dates at this year’s Spilt Milk Festival.

Frontier Members can access the presale which begins Wednesday 21 May from 12pm local time, before tickets go on sale Friday 23 May from 1pm local time. Tickets and tour information here.

Barrett made a lasting impression on her 2023 Australian debut, bringing her Church Club For The Lonely Tourto sold-out venues across Australia and New Zealand for the first time, impressing fans and critics alike. In what was part of her inaugural world tour, Nessa sold over 83,000 tickets spanning 60 tour dates, which included coveted festival appearances at ACL Main Stage, Reading & Leeds and Pukkelpop.

Now in 2025, Nessa Barrett is well and truly coming into her own as an artist. Releasing her sophomore album AFTERCARE in late 2024, the singer-songwriter enters a new era, which Cosmopolitan describes as “if the album is a movie, then Nessa is the filmmaker at its helm throughout the entire process. She is also its lead actress—the starlet taking on the role she has written” - Nessa will bring this reimagined, bold electro-pop sound to her Australian fans for the first time.

AFTERCARE see’s Nessa’s creative evolution in real time. As she seductively takes us to the dancefloor on a journey from desperation to domination, the album has ushered her into an extravagantly bold age. With lead single ‘PASSENGER PRINCESS’ - a synth-heavy anthem of infatuation - and sultry album lead, ‘MUSTANG BABY FT. ARTEMAS’, Nessa explores new sonics and expands her dark romance brand of pop to new heights.

At just 22 years old, Nessa has accumulated over 2 billion global streams and more than 30 million social media followers. As well as being the face of Nasty Gal, Steve Madden and SKIMS, she has been named on some of the music industry’s biggest lists, including Billboard’s ‘21 Under 21’, Forbes’ ‘Top Creators: Fashion 50’, Uproxx’s ‘Next Hitmakers List’, People Magazine’s ‘Emerging Artist List’ and Ones to Watch’s list of ‘25 Artists to Watch in 2022’.

As she prepares to take AFTERCARE across the world with 36 already-announced dates across North America and Europe, don’t miss Nessa Barrett’s new dimension of artistry as she returns to Australia - showcasing her versatility and elevation across three special headline shows this December.

NESSA BARRETT AFTERCARE WORLD TOUR DATES

Tuesday 9 December

Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 10 December

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 16 December

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Also performing on all Spilt Milk festival dates:

Saturday 6 December

Ballarat, VIC

Sunday 7 December

Perth, WA

Saturday 13 December

Canberra, ACT

Sunday 14 December

Gold Coast, QLD

Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!