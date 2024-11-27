Natalie Bassingthwaighte Will Lead SHIRLEY VALENTINE in Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leading lady of stage and screen Natalie Bassingthwaighte will return to Australian stages to star in one of the world’s most popular plays, Shirley Valentine, directed by Lee Lewis. This joyous, life affirming comedy will be staged at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre from 30 January for a strictly limited season. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

This beloved one-woman play by Willy Russell tells the inspiring and hilarious story of Shirley, a middle-aged, working class Liverpool housewife stuck in a life of routine. Talking to her kitchen wall, she dreams of escape and wonders what happened to the adventurous girl she once was.

When a friend invites her on a spontaneous holiday to Greece, Shirley takes a bold leap into the unknown. With humour, charm and grit, she rediscovers her passion for life and her sense of self. Will she return to her old ways, or will Shirley find a new life where she can finally be her true self?

Shirley Valentine will be brought to life by acclaimed actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte. Known for her incredible versatility spanning film (Elvis), television (Neighbours, Underbelly, X-Factor) and stage (Chicago, Jagged Little Pill), Natalie’s portrayal promises to deliver a fresh, dynamic take on Shirley’s journey, capturing every laugh, tear and moment of courage.

Director Lee Lewis said: “Before Fleabag, before Prima Facie, before RBG and Julia there was Shirley Valentine. Extraordinary women standing centre stage and telling the world that things have to change! Shirley was the original clarion call for women to break out of the boxes they had been shoved in and make a new deal with life filled with joy and potential. Shirley has a voice that still speaks to everyone about wanting more and believing in yourself. Shirley is the courage, the laughter, the friendship and the ballsiness we all hope to have when facing huge obstacles. She is the OG.

“I cannot wait to see the spirit of Natalie Bassingthwaighte leap into the ocean of Shirley Valentine! Natalie brings an understanding of the courage and fight that has to live inside every woman who wants to live her best life. Yes it's hard, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't have a great laugh along the way!”

An unforgettable, heartwarming journey of self-discovery that has captivated audiences worldwide. Don’t miss this chance to fall in love with Shirley’s wit, wisdom and wild spirit in a story that reminds us that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

Comments