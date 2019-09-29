Mish Grigor returns to Arts House with her first collaboration with APHIDS co-directors Lara Thoms and Eugenia Lim.

A bracingly clever, bleakly funny and deeply angry new theatre work, Exit Strategies sees Grigor attempt (or pretend to attempt) a series of grand exits on repeat.

Again and again (and again) Grigor leaves the stage; leaves the building; and leaves the country. From this repetition a game emerges and her actions become more and more ridiculous, careening from the absurd to the darkly political.

Through a series of stories, lectures, complaints and theatrics, Exit Strategies is about escape, change and disappearance.

Grigor explains that Exit Strategies encapsulates a number of personal philosophical ruminations, "It's about knowing when your time is up. Or sensing when you've overstayed your welcome. Or wondering if you can ever go home again (or if you ever really had one)."

Navigating the escape possibilities is not a simple task - whether it's abandoning lovers, childhood dreams or bad restaurants.

A Melbourne-based performing arts maker, Grigor creates work between popular entertainment and experimental art. Her recent works with co-collaborators Zoë Coombs Marr and Natalie Rose (who form POST) include Ich Nibber Dibber (2018) and Oedipus Schmoedipus (2014 - 2015).

Grigor has performed across Australia at Sydney Theatre Company, Malthouse Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre, Sydney Festival and Darwin Festival; internationally in Hong Kong, Netherlands and the United Kingdom; and in 2017-2018 received an Australia Council for the Arts residency to travel to the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Centre in New York.

Since the beginning of 2019, Grigor, Thoms and Lim have led APHIDS - a company who makes work that is feminist, intersectional, angry and funny; that brings artists into meaningful exchange with audiences through performance, critical dialogue and unpredictable encounters in the public realm.

Lead artist Mish Grigor Dramaturgy Lara Thoms and Anne Thompson Visual design and video Eugenia Lim Video Zoe Scoglio Sound Nina Buchanan

Tickets $25 - $35 (plus transaction fee)

Bookings artshouse.com.au or (03) 9322 3720





