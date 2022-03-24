Melbourne Theatre Company's Admissions Extends As Consumer Confidence Grows

Melbourne Theatre Company's critically acclaimed production of Admissions will extend until 12 April, marking a positive shift in consumer confidence and the first time in two years that MTC has extended a season due to popular demand.

Despite a slower than anticipated start to 2022, MTC has attracted over 46,000 people into the Melbourne Arts Precinct for its productions of Touching the Void, Fun Home and Admissions. These shows are just three of the 11 programmed for MTC's 2022 season.

MTC Executive Director & Co-CEO Virginia Lovett said, 'It feels as though our recovery is finally settling in. Audience confidence continues to grow and there's a real semblance of business-as-usual returning to our operations.

'Of course, challenges remain. It was a bumpy start to the year but we continue to move ahead, working with our artists, crews, staff and colleague companies to navigate the complexities of maintaining a COVID-safe environment.

'We're cautiously optimistic about the months ahead and are happy to be back operating 6 days a week, providing world class entertainment for Melbourne audiences and stimulating the night-time economy.'

Throughout the pandemic Melbourne Theatre Company has shown considerable leadership within the sector and advocated for ongoing industry support. This leadership continues, including procuring and distributing rapid antigen tests for arts companies within the Melbourne Arts Precinct and sharing knowledge to help strengthen sector-wide recovery.

MTC Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said, 'I'm incredibly proud of the MTC team and their unwavering ability to creatively problem solve and take initiative that benefits the sector. 2022 has had its share of challenges already but it's clear that audiences are relishing the return to live performance and enjoying Melbourne returning to a lively city.

'To have the first season extension in two years and to see our theatres full is a joy. Theatre is not only about the performance on stage, it's about bringing people together, enhancing social cohesion and prompting conversation. It's thrilling to think of the 46,000 people who've seen MTC's work in recent months and the unique experience they'll each have had.'