Melbourne Production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Suspended Through June

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have a continuing commitment to the safety and peace of mind of all its audiences, cast and company, and theatre staff.

In line with the latest government advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the suspension of performances at Melbourne's Princess Theatre will be extended by a further month.

Performances from Wednesday 3 June to Sunday 28 June will be postponed and rescheduled. Ticket holders will be automatically moved to an alternative date from Wednesday 25 November onwards, with the same seating allocation they originally booked.

Affected customers will be contacted directly with details of their rescheduled date. Provisions will be made for those unable to attend the postponed performance they've been allocated. Interstate and international customers impacted by travel restrictions will also be accommodated.

The producers are closely following the guidance of the Australian Federal and Victorian Governments, and will continue to assess the rolling suspension of performances based on the most up-to-date advice.

The latest information regarding ticketing policy and performances is regularly updated on the play's official social media channels and website, www.harrypottertheplay.com/au/.

During its first year at the Princess Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed 326,500 people through the doors, well surpassing any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre. The producers are heartened by the flattening of the coronavirus curve in Australia, and look forward to sharing the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child again soon when it is safe to continue.





