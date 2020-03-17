Melbourne International Jazz Festival 2020 Cancelled

Scheduled to be programmed this winter, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival (MIJF) in its current form will be cancelled in response to ongoing developments regarding the threat of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, the MIJF Board of Directors and management have constantly and carefully considered the global developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reviewing the advice provided by the World Health Organisation as well as the Australian and Victorian governments.

MIJF Chair, John Stanhope AM, said, "After much deliberation and heartbreak, it is clear that we must cancel our plans as they currently stand for the festival this year."

"The festival is investigating alternative performance opportunities for artists throughout the year alongside streaming and broadcast possibilities. Our priority and focus right now is to update our audiences and liaise with our artists as well as our festival partners and venues," explained Stanhope.

Details about potential future programming will be announced later.





