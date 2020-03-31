Melbourne Fringe Reschedules 2020 Festival

According to ArtsReview, Melbourne Fringe is moving its 2020 festival dates and offering support to artists who are facing challenges due to the current health crisis.

The festival will now take place from 12 - 29 November 2020. Artist registrations will open on 1 June 2020.

"We know that artists are resilient, and even in the face of this crisis, will find a way to make and share their art," said Melbourne Fringe Creative Director Simon Abrahams. "We are working on changes to the registration timelines and processes to support artists as best we can."

"We're planning for every contingency to ensure that no matter what form the Melbourne Fringe Festival will need to take come November - in the same room, socially distant or completely virtual - we'll have ways to celebrate Melbourne's extraordinary creative expression together."

He acknowledges that it is a financially challenging time, and says that "commissioning opportunities, grants and microgrants" will be announced soon.

Read more on ArtsReview.

For more information on the festival, visit www.melbournefringe.com.au.





