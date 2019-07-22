MY WIFE PEGGY Comes to Gasworks Arts Park

My Wife Peggy is a new Australian work from Melbourne based theatre maker Gavin Roach. Developed through Script Nights at Gasworks Arts Park and now part of the Premiere at Gasworks season, this work sees Roach re-team with Melbourne based actor, Dallas Palmer, to explore the emotional depths of grief and loss.

It's his birthday. It's George's birthday. Well was. Yesterday, it was his birthday. 42. He's 42 years old. And god does he feel it. His wife keeps me young though, Peggy, and the girls. His girls. He's got two little girls. Little rat bags more like. But he loves them.

Can't imagine a life without them.

Boiled chocolate cake. Don't get much better than that. He'd never had one, not till he met Peggy. Didn't even know that you could do that. George's Nan used to boil a pudding, which is kind of a cake, but nothing like this. Peggy never puts frosting on it either.

She likes to let the cake speak for itself.

George seems to have it all. A simple life for a simple man. And nothing will change that. But tonight, on his birthday, he will come face to face with the brutal hand of fate and confront the unknown that we all fear...death.

Dates & Time: Wednesday 28 August - Saturday 7 September, 8pm

Location: Gasworks Arts Park - 21 Graham Street, Albert Park, 3206

Tickets: Full: $30, Group 4+ $25 + transaction fee

Booking info: www.gasworks.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You