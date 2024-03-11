MY COUSIN VLAD Will Embark on Australian Tour Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



My Cousin Vlad will kick off a tour with his Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut at the Atheneum on April 20th. Vlad brings the best of past tours with loads of new material. It’s a bit of dis and a bit of dat touring Australia with Vlad’s unique take on life.

My Cousin Vlad delivers witty banter inviting audiences down the rabbit hole of culture, ethnic traditions (versus Aussie life), modern-day problems, and marriage! Vlad uses all the tools his audience loves with projectors, guitars, sketches, punchlines, and deep philosophies all wrapped up in a suit and a pair of sunnies! He has those kinds of fans. You know, the ones who see every show, make sure they get the best tickets and even make him a custom suit to show how much they love him!

After an unbelievable career in real estate, the pandemic was possibly the best thing to ever happen to Vlad. Storming onto the scene in 2021, Vlad garnered a strong social media following with diehard fans across the ethnic and Aussie communities. Vlad has continually sold out shows around Australia including five in Melbourne in 2021 and 2022 and all shows in 2023 in Melbourne and Sydney. He’s worked rooms in London and has performed alongside industry veterans including Dave Hughes, Luke Heggie, Aaron Chen and more. Vlad proved then and there that he belonged on the stage, bringing the laughs. Plus, Sushi Mango love him – need we say more?

Vlad kicks of at Melbourne International Comedy Festival and will then tour to Perth Comedy Festival followed by Brisbane Comedy Festival, Sydney Comedy Festival and finishing the tour at Newcastle Comedy Festival. Tickets on sale now.

For more information visit www.mycousinvlad.com

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE

The Athenaeum

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Saturday 20th April, 5.00pm

Tickets $55.00

Buy Tickets

SYDNEY

The Factory Theatre

Sydney Comedy Festival

Thursday 16th May, 7.00pm

Tickets $46.30

Buy Tickets

BRISBANE

Brisbane Powerhouse, Fairfax Studio

Brisbane Comedy Festival

Friday 10th May, 9.45pm

Tickets $40.00

Buy Tickets

PERTH

Regal Chorus Room

Friday 3rd May, 9.30pm

Saturday 4th May, 9.30pm

Tickets $44.80

Buy Tickets

NEWCASTLE

The Gal Newcastle

Newcastle Comedy Festival

Friday 12th July, 7.00pm

Tickets $35.00

Tickets on Sale Soon