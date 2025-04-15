MY COUSIN FRANK Will Make Naarm/Melbourne Theatre Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The true story of Australia's first signed Indigenous Olympian, Francis Roy “Frank” Roberts will be shared on stage by his cousin, Rhoda Roberts AO, in NORPA's My Cousin Frank at Arts Centre Melbourne from 9 – 12 July 2025.

Making its Naarm/Melbourne debut during NAIDOC Week, the compelling storytelling experience is written and performed by Roberts, one of the most preeminent cultural figures of her generation. In her “extraordinary feat of solo storytelling” (InDaily), Roberts introduces audiences to her cousin Frank, a man who spent his entire life fighting tirelessly, both in the boxing ring and for his family and culture.



A Widjabul Wia-bal and Githabul man, Frank or “Honest Frank”, as he was known, was raised on the Cubawee Reserve just outside of Lismore in New South Wales. From a family thoroughly immersed in boxing, Frank competed at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in the welterweight division as the first Aboriginal Australian athlete to gain selection, and one of the first Indigenous Australians to participate in the Olympic Games.



My Cousin Frank first premiered last year to sold-out seasons at Byron Theatre and Star Court Theatre in Lismore. It was recently brought to the national stage with another sold-out season at Adelaide Festival earlier this year.

Roberts said she is proud to be sharing this part of her family story and personally shedding light on an often-overlooked piece of Australian history.



“The process of writing this story has been a deeply personal and transformative one, involving extensive research, community consultation and my own reflections. It's been a journey of uncovering my family's history and ensuring the authenticity of the narrative, all while aiming to make an impact on the audience. My Cousin Frank serves as both a celebration of achievements and a call for deeper reflection on our past and the work still to be done.”



The reactions to My Cousin Frank indicate that Frank's story is already resonating with audiences.



“It struck me that Lismore is home to Australia's first Aboriginal Olympian signed to an Olympic Team, a fact that had been largely overlooked. Imagine how proud Lismoreans would be to know this part of their history. Since working on the project with the team, now, they do see him – cousin Frank has become a warrior, a sportsman, a local hero, and his story is no longer overlooked. Knowing of cousin Frank's contributions has earned him the respect and admiration he truly deserves, ensuring our people have visibility, making sure our voices are heard,” Roberts continued.



“This story is a national story – a First Nations family's journey in Australia's tumultuous era of dispersal and silence to navigating a world controlled by Government policy. A story of a young man's journey that deeply resonates with NAIDOC Week's 2025 themes of strength, vision and legacy.”



Rhoda Roberts AO is a Bundjalung woman and a producer, director, writer, broadcaster, performer and arts executive. She became involved in theatre in the mid-1980s, co-founding the Aboriginal National Theatre Trust in 1988. Her numerous credits include roles as a creative director of the Sydney 2000 Olympics Opening Ceremony and Sydney New Years' Eve; co-founder and artistic director of the Dreaming Festival and Head of Indigenous Programming at the Sydney Opera House.



My Cousin Frank is presented as part of this year's NAIDOC Week, an opportunity for Australians to celebrate, learn and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This year marks a powerful milestone, 50 years of honouring and elevating Indigenous voices, culture and resilience.



Following its presentation in Melbourne, My Cousin Frank will tour to Wodonga's HotHouse Theatre 13 – 16 August 2025, with further destinations to be announced.

Comments