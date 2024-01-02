MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This Summer

Performances run 23 February to 17 March 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GALILEO at Palais Theatre Photo 1 Review: GALILEO at Palais Theatre
VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne Photo 2 VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne
Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musi Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
David Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESS Photo 4 David Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESS

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This Summer

This summer, Australia’s favourite outdoor theatre company Click Here is back with its romantic, hilariously funny and magical adaptation of the Shakespearian classic Much Ado About Nothing.

Open-air theatre at its best, the play will run from 23 February to 17 March 2024 at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens.

A fusion of rock imagery, pop music, sitcom and pantomime, Much Ado About Nothing will capture the hearts and minds of Melbournians, leaving them humming its original tunes for days to follow.

As the sun sets, pop the cork, sit back and enjoy as The Babes of Disdain perform their hit single, 'Fair Eyes', before they are upstaged by the return of Benedick and the Love Gods, back from a world concert tour. From here, Shakespeare's battle-of-the-sexes romcom takes flight in a version unlike any you've seen before.

Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Glenn Elston says, “Our adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing is for everyone, not just Shakespeare lovers. We’ve arranged a pop-musical score inspired by the play’s original text, and matched it with costumes and staging that are very 2024. That’s my favourite thing about Shakespeare - even hundreds of years later, his work is still so relevant to this day”

Audiences are encouraged to pack a picnic to bring along. “Bring the whole family and your best friends - this production is great fun for everyone! Our exceptionally talented cast will have audiences bopping along and grinning ear to ear every night of summer,” continued Elston.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musi Photo
Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne

All new highlights have been released from Get Technical! - Behind the Curtain of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The Regent Theatre was filled with students, teachers, and people with transferable skills to experience the Spectacular in a unique way.

2
David Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESS Photo
David Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESS

David Rose presents A JERK IN PROGRESS is touring Australia 2023 and will visit Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

3
Review: GALILEO at Palais Theatre Photo
Review: GALILEO at Palais Theatre

Discover the review and performance highlights of the world premiere of GALILEO, an opera conducted by Richard Mills at the Palais Theatre.

4
VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGEs Bert LaBontés Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne Photo
VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne

Moulin Rouge's Bert LaBonté, who plays Toulouse-Lautrec, travels from Geelong to Melbourne each show day to get to the beautiful Regent Theatre. Watch footage from a day in the life of the performer here!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in MelbourneVideo: Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
David Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESSDavid Rose Kicks Off His National Tour At Fringe World With A JERK IN PROGRESS
VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to MelbourneVIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne
CHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music FestivalCHRISTMAS ROMANCE Announced At Asian Australian Drama Music Festival

Videos

Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne Video
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne Video
Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Bert LaBonté's Daily Commute from Geelong to Melbourne
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Jazz Men in Australia - Melbourne Jazz Men
Athenaeum Theatre (1/10-1/11)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Melbourne Dinosaur World Live
The National Theatre (1/04-1/06)
Transwoman Kills Influencer in Australia - Melbourne Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You