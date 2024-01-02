MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to The Southern Cross Lawn This Summer

This summer, Australia’s favourite outdoor theatre company Click Here is back with its romantic, hilariously funny and magical adaptation of the Shakespearian classic Much Ado About Nothing.

Open-air theatre at its best, the play will run from 23 February to 17 March 2024 at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens.

A fusion of rock imagery, pop music, sitcom and pantomime, Much Ado About Nothing will capture the hearts and minds of Melbournians, leaving them humming its original tunes for days to follow.

As the sun sets, pop the cork, sit back and enjoy as The Babes of Disdain perform their hit single, 'Fair Eyes', before they are upstaged by the return of Benedick and the Love Gods, back from a world concert tour. From here, Shakespeare's battle-of-the-sexes romcom takes flight in a version unlike any you've seen before.

Australian Shakespeare Company Artistic Director Glenn Elston says, “Our adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing is for everyone, not just Shakespeare lovers. We’ve arranged a pop-musical score inspired by the play’s original text, and matched it with costumes and staging that are very 2024. That’s my favourite thing about Shakespeare - even hundreds of years later, his work is still so relevant to this day”

Audiences are encouraged to pack a picnic to bring along. “Bring the whole family and your best friends - this production is great fun for everyone! Our exceptionally talented cast will have audiences bopping along and grinning ear to ear every night of summer,” continued Elston.