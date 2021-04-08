Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATADOR Returns To Melbourne

The production features a combination of burlesque, dance, and circus acts.

Apr. 8, 2021  
After a sold out tour in 2019 across four Australian capital cities and four amazing venues: The Melba Spiegeltent, Sydney Opera House, The Tivoli Brisbane and Adelaide Festival Centre, MATADOR returns to Melbourne in the resplendent Her Majesty's Theatre for a strictly limited season from 29th April 2021 after recent sold-out return seasons in Brisbane & Adelaide.


Inspired by a tale as old as time, MATADOR is a fiery fusion of burlesque, dance and jaw-dropping circus acts. Set across a fiery Spanish sunset, this is a tale of forbidden love, carnal desires, passion and pain, a tale of a love torn bull and the seductive Matador!

MATADOR takes us on an emotionally charged journey through love and it's many faces. A journey of self-discovery, identity, sexuality, lust, sex and passion, it explores the trials and tribulations of love, from the pain of unrequited love to the effects of infidelity on a relationship.

Above all else, MATADOR is a celebration of love, friendship and the bonds that hold us together. This return season will feature new acts, new cast members, new costumes, a new set and new original music.

Comprising a colourful cast of 14 incredible performers, MATADOR features non-stop entertainment from start to finish. High energy commercial dance pieces, beautiful, touching contemporary and ballet acts as well as steamy Latin numbers intertwine with burlesque acts, pole dancing and hair raising aerial and circus acts.

Bookings: ticketek.com.au

Learn more at facebook.com/matadortheshow


