Luke Blaze Brings REBORN on Regional Tour

Combining the art of magic, mind-bending illusions, and an electrifying soundtrack and lighting Luke Blaze is bringing the extraordinary spectacle, REBORN to Regional Victoria commencing September 2 in Shepparton and finishing on Oct 15 in Ballarat. The tour will also take in Werribee, Geelong, Warrnambool and Bendigo

REBORN will captivate and mesmerize audiences as Luke Blaze, Australia’s youngest current underwater escape artist, embarks on a show which pushes boundaries with acts that include unwavering transportations, flawless levitations and treacherous fire eating.

Luke Blaze's prodigious talent has been nurtured by none other than Australia's best illusionist, Cosentino. Under his mentorship, Luke has blossomed into a master magician, capturing hearts and minds with his unparalleled abilities

“I am honoured to have had the mentoring and support from Cosentino which has helped develop my skills and performance said Luke, “I’ve really focused on all aspects of my craft in REBORN so that everyone can have something to look forward to. From the atmosphere in the theatre to the costumes, illusions and even a piece of the show that every audience member will be able to take home with them to remember the special moment. I’m really looking forward to showing regional Victoria the boundaries I have pushed,” said Luke.

Luke first became interested in magic at the age of 8, performing tricks for his family and friends. From there he performed at children’s birthday parties and then was asked to perform at several private and corporate functions where his reputation started to spread.

Luke, having honed his craft to perfection, was ready to take his show on the road at 18 when his arm was mauled by the family dog and he faced a life-altering injury that resulted in the loss of movement in his arm for several months. Through sheer determination and extensive physio and training, he defied the odds and regained the use of his arm, solidifying his status as an inspiration to all. Then Covid hit putting his show on hold yet again. He is now thrilled and excited to be able to start his first tour of Regional Victoria.

At just 22 years old, Luke has already produced four astonishing shows, each leaving audiences awestruck and hungry for more. Starting his career with his first debut show in 2018, “The First Chapter”, he was encouraged by the overwhelming response from the public with sell-out audiences. His second show “Odyssey” performed to sell-out audiences again as part of The Melbourne Magic Festival in 2022. One month after Odyssey, came Reborn and audiences were thrilled to see his new death-defying water escape. Luke also recently co-produced a duo magic show called “SAINT” which was showcased at the 2023 Melbourne Magic Festival across three nights.

Don't miss the opportunity to see one of Luke’s extraordinary shows and immerse yourself in a world of wonder, excitement, and sheer enchantment with "REBORN."

Tour Dates

Shepparton – Riverbanks West: Saturday 2nd of September @7:30 PM

https://riverlinksvenues.online.red61.com.au/event/829:2002/829:2841/

Phone: 03 5832 9511

Werribee – Wyndham Culture Centre: Saturday 9th of September @7:30 PM

https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WCVV_PL_MPV&orgid=56189&eventId=17166#/event/E17166/seatmap/?seatmapId=11509&selectBuyers=false&minPrice=49&maxPrice=49&quantity=1&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=true&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false

Phone: 03 8734 6000

Geelong – Palais: Saturday 16th of September @7:30 PM

https://palais.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/107129

Phone: 03 5429 5548

Warrnambool – Lighthouse: Saturday 23rd of September @7:30 PM

https://www.lighthousetheatre.com.au/reborn-illusion-spectacular-presale

Phone: 03 5559 4999

Bendigo – The Capital: Saturday 7th of October @7:30 PM

https://boxoffice.gotix.com.au/WEBPAGES/EntaWebShow/ShowCalendar.aspx

Phone: 03 5434 6100

Ballarat – Wendouree Centre for the Performing Arts: Sunday 15th of October @7:30 PM

https://BGRAM.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/112117

Phone: 03 5338 0980