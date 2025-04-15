Lucinda Williams Joins Paul Kelly as a Special Guest on Australian tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of Australia’s most revered artists, Paul Kelly, is set to perform his largest-ever headline shows to date this August/September. Three-time GRAMMY winner Lucinda Williams and her band have just been announced to open for Kelly across all Australian dates. Known for her raw, poetic songwriting, Williams will bring her internationally acclaimed catalogue along with her esteemed band to stages nationwide.

A pioneering artist with more than 40 years in music and 15 studio albums, Williams has received 17 GRAMMY nominations and was named Songwriter of the Year by Time Magazine in 2001. In 2024, she was ranked #8 on American Songwriter’s list of the 10 Greatest Female Songwriters of All Time. She is among the most nominated artists in the history of the Americana Music Honors & Awards.

Her 2023 memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, was named Best Book of the Year by The Washington Post and Rolling Stone. Her latest release is Lucinda Williams Sings The Beatles from Abbey Road – Vol. 7 in her Lu’s Jukebox series, where she reinterprets classics by artists such as Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty.

Joining both Kelly and Williams and opening all shows across Australia is two-time ARIA and nine-time CMAA Golden Guitar winner Fanny Lumsden.

With one Melbourne show already sold out and the second not far behind, fans should not delay in grabbing tickets for Paul Kelly’s only live performances for 2025. Featuring 10 arena dates across Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland, accompanied by his incredible live band – Peter Luscombe (drums), Bill McDonald (bass), Dan Kelly (guitar), Cameron Bruce (keys), Jess Hitchcock (vocals), and Ash Naylor (guitar) – these shows promise to be unforgettable.

Paul Kelly AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Tuesday 26 August

​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

​ticketek.com.au

Friday 29 August

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 30 August

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 2 September

​MyState Bank Arena | Hobart, TAS

​ticketek.com.au

Thursday 4 September

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

​ticketek.com.au

Saturday 6 September ​ ​ ​ ​

​SOLD OUT

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 7 September

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 9 September

​Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Wednesday 10 September

​Michael Fowler Centre | Wellington, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 12 September

​Auckland Town Hall | Auckland, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

Comments