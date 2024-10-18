LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Confirms Australian Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is coming to the ICC Theatre Sydney on 30 April 2025, to be followed by Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne from 14 May 2025 and then Brisbane Entertainment Centre from 28 May 2025 for strictly limited performances.

The London production of LES MISÉRABLES, the World’s longest running musical, has just entered its incredible 40th record-breaking year, still playing to sell out audiences. To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, Cameron Mackintosh has put together the most spectacular Arena production of a musical ever staged which has just opened to rave reviews and sold-out Arenas in the UK and major European cities, before arriving in Australia, FOR FIVE WEEKS ONLY. The World Arena Tour then heads to Japan, Taiwan, China, and several other Asian countries before it returns to Europe and now, after its rapturous reception, is planning to extend across America and Canada.

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR has an extraordinary and exciting new design, specifically created for these venues, from the world class team of Matt Kinley, Paule Constable, Warren Letton and Finn Ross with sound by Mick Potter, featuring an international cast and orchestra of over 65 including many famous LES MIS stars, as well as several brilliant new ones.

Currently starring in the UK and soon to be in Australia, this Arena Spectacular features Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly sharing the role of Jean Valjean, and Michael Ball andBradley Jaden sharing the role of Javert.

Tony Award winner and international recording artist Alfie Boe, become an overnight star after playing Jean Valjean in the 25th Anniversary Concert of LES MIS at the O2 in London in 2010, which established his reputation as one of Britain’s best leading men. He also had huge success in London and on Broadway, which has made him synonymous with the role, as well as leading The All-Star Concert production at the Gielgud and Sondheim theatres.

Killian Donnelly is one of Britain’s top musical theatre stars, not only having played the roles of Jean Valjean and the Phantom for Cameron several times to great acclaim, but also having starred in London and on Broadway as the leading man in Kinky Boots and had great acclaim starring in the musicals Memphis and The Commitments. He also featured as one of the students in the award-winning movie version of LES MISÉRABLES alongside Hugh Jackman and Russel Crowe.

Michael Ball has been involved with LES MISÉRABLES since he made his sensational West End debut playing Marius in the original London Production in 1985 and again in the 10th Anniversary concert. In 2004, he played the role of Jean Valjean for a special performance of LES MIS at Windsor Castle to celebrate the centenary of the Entente Cordiale at the request of the Queen and then returned to LES MIS, this time to play the role of Javert in 2019 opposite Alfie Boe in the stage and concert versions. Having played numerous lead roles from Alex in Aspects of Love to the title role in Sweeny Todd, and many more, he is indisputably one of Britain’s leading musical theatre stars, as well as a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter, as well as regularly headlining sell out concert tours, often with Alfie Boe.

Bradley Jaden played Enjolras during LES MIS’ 30th Anniversary in London and is now one of the most celebrated Javert’s of his generation, playing the role in the stage production and in concert. His other West End credits include Stephen Sondheim’s OLD FRIENDS with Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, Fiyero in Wicked, Lancelot in Camelot in Concert and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera in Italy.

We’re thrilled to welcome back Matt Lucas as Thénardier. He first triumphed in the role in the 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2 and later in the production at the Gielgud, before starring in the West End stage production. He’s best known for his appearances in films and major television series, including Little Britain, Matt is also a much-loved best-selling author, comedian, presenter, and comedy writer as well as one of the most recognisable personalities in Britian.

Starring alongside him is Australia’s leading lady, Marina Prior as Madame Thénardier. Marina started her career appearing in Cameron’s landmark Australian production of Cats in 1984, which was followed by playing Cosette in the original Australian production of LES MISÉRABLES, both propelling her meteoric rise to becoming Australian musical theatre royalty; which was confirmed when she sensationally played Christine in the original Phantom of the Opera. Numerous memorable lead roles include Maria in West Side Story and Sarah in Guys and Dolls. Marina starred in both the first Australian production of Mary Poppins and returned for the brand-new production in 2023 this time playing two different parts, Miss Andrews and the Bird Woman.

Internationally acclaimed theatre and music artist Rachelle Ann Go will join this all-star cast as Fantine. In 2014, Cameron Mackintosh chose Rachelle to star as Gigi in his breathtaking new production of Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre in the West End, a role she reprised on Broadway. This led to him casting Rachelle as Fantine, a role she played to critical acclaim in the West End, in tours across Asia, the UK and Ireland as well as featuring in the 30th Anniversary Gala of LES MISÉRABLES in London. Her third show for Cameron was creating the role of Eliza in the original London cast of Hamilton, a role she reprised in Australia.

Jac Yarrow, who plays Marius, became an instant star straight from college, in the title role of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in 2019 at the London Palladium. More recently, he co-starred in Cameron’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends alongside Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, which led to his brilliant performance of Marius in the London production of Les Mis at the Sondheim theatre. Beatrice Penny-Touré is currently playing Cosette in the Arena World Tour and will join the Australian cast. Before this, Beatrice starred in The Book of Mormon in London, and previously was in Cameron’s productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and most recently, co-starred in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Cameron found James D. Gish in America where he was playing the role of Enjolras in the MUNY production of Les Misérables in St. Louis, after performing in the US National Tour and Cameron immediately brought him to the UK to star in this Arena production where he’s had a huge success. His other credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful. Further casting for the Australian leg of the World Tour will be announced soon.

The idea for this World Arena Tour of LES MISÉRABLES was first discussed over 18 years ago by Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace after the success of a short European tour. Producer Cameron Mackintosh said “I have long dreamt of taking an Arena Tour of LES MISÉRABLES around the world, but I am especially thrilled to be bringing it back to Australia where the outrageous of idea of doing LES MIS as a concert began. When I first did the stage production of LES MISÉRABLES in Sydney in 1987, - with the wonderous Marina Prior as Cosette – (only two years after its London opening) we were invited to do a concert in Sydney’s Domain in January 1989 as part of the Sydney Festival. It was very early in the life of LES MISÉRABLES, so we had no idea if anyone would turn up, let alone know the music, as the show had only been playing for a year in the 1000 seat Theatre Royal. But, to our astonishment, 135,000 people turned up and embraced the show with a mighty roar – it was a night I will never forget, and the Concert was born.

Because of the extraordinary life of LES MISÉRABLES, continually reinventing itself on stage and screen, we have had many reasons to stage celebratory concerts – including keeping the run going during Covid (when we were allowed) and the necessary rebuilding of its London theatre, which was falling to pieces - unlike the stage show, which has remained as young and revolutionary as ever. After we created the new 25th Anniversary stage production of LES MISÉRABLES, which was also an enormous success in Australia, we started seriously planning the World Arena Tour with the same brilliant Production Team, but then Covid put everything on hold for a few years. However, serendipitously, we have now launched our production as part of LES MISÉRABLES’ extraordinary 40th Anniversary celebrations. The show remains as successful as ever, still breaking records in London and around the World. Our timing has proved perfect as we have now been able to bring together an amazing international cast of both famous LES MIS stars, and several brilliant new ones, including a couple of my favourite Australians! Thrillingly, at last, this wonderful Company are bringing this unique fusion of musical theatre and rock and roll back home.

It will be over 10 years since Boublil and Schönberg’s timeless masterpiece was last seen in Australia, so I feel sure this quick blast of MIZ ROCKS! will delight fans until I can bring the stage production back One Time More!”

Michael Coppel, Chairman Live Nation Australia, said “Live Nation is thrilled to be presenting Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular - in Australia. Now Australian audiences can share in celebrating the 40th anniversary of this legendary and iconic musical.

I was privileged to attend the World Premiere of the Arena Spectacular in Glasgow last week and was stunned by the skill and passion of the hand-picked cast, drawn from the world’s best, the outstanding production values and the power of the brilliant 28-piece orchestra performing the timeless music live on stage.

Even if you have previously seen and loved Les Mis you have never before seen it like this! Les Mis Rocks!!”

Nick Grace is one of the world’s leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 60 countries and regions worldwide including BATMAN LIVE – World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS – The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour, the ongoing MAMMAMIA! UK & International Tour and the upcoming Moulin Rouge! The Musical World Tour.

Tour Dates

Sydney – ICC Theatre - From 30 April 2025

Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena – From 14 May 2025

Brisbane – Entertainment Centre – From 28 May 2025

