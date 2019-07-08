LAW & ORDER PTV Comes to The Butterfly Club

The guy with his feet on the seats. The woman who litters on the train. The teenager who fails to produce a valid concession card. These are just a few of the violent offenders our brave authorised officers encounter on trains and trams every day.

In the Victorian public transport system, fare evading offences are considered especially heinous. In Melbourne, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Authorised Ticket Inspectors. SPUNK Collective and The Butterfly Club will be showcasing their stories this August.

From expired mykis to runaway fare evaders, join the authorized officers of Public Transport Victoria as they work out how the hell they're going to fund the $11 billion Metro Tunnel in 'Law and Order: PTV' at The Butterfly Club from August 5-10. Watch our brave officers travel the City Loop and put away some of Victoria's most serious offenders in Zone 1 and 2.

This new work combines dance, original music, sketch comedy and metro announcements to create an unforgettable transport experience. Just don't forget to touch on.

Starring: Louise Cumming, Zac Dixon, Ayesha Gibson, Fae O'Toole, Billy Sloane and Mitchell Wills.

Dates & Times: 8:30pm, August 5-10, The Butterfly Club

Tickets: Early bird, Concession, Full, available here





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You