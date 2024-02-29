Kaz Cooke and Judith Lucy Will Embark on MENOPAUSAL NIGHT OUT Tour

Kaz Cooke and Judith Lucy are hitting the road with their Menopausal Night Out tour, bringing stand-up comedy, laughs and really useful chats about perimenopause and whatever comes next to audiences across Australia.

Menopausal Night Out will have its Australian premiere in Brisbane from 4 May before touring to Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Wollongong, Adelaide, Hobart and Perth. Join these two close mates for an unforgettable evening of laughs and insight as they navigate this transformative stage of their lives together.

“What has six legs, two very old friends, possibly a urinary tract infection, definitely lots of laughs, hot flushes, heaps of information and fartiness? If you said the BEST NIGHT OUT IN 2024 then you’re CORRECT”, said Judith.

“There will be great menopause talk (is there any other kind?), your questions answered and a bucket load of dry vagina jokes. Grab a mate or three and we’ll see you at the bar!”

“We can’t wait to see you and share laughs and stories of menopause, with real, useful info from my new book, It’s The Menopause”, said Kaz.

“The Q&A sessions will be wild and uncensored: audiences can ask us anything. We’ve been having fun and faffing on together since Foxy Ladies 25 years ago, and menopause won’t slow us down.”

Kaz Cooke is one of Australia’s most loved bestselling authors, her books have sustained two generations of Australians with sensible advice, backed by expert medical and other consultants, delivered in a fun, friendly way. Her most recent book It’s The Menopause was released in 2023.

One of Australia's most popular comedians for the past 20 years, Judith Lucy sprang to national prominence in 1993 when she joined the cast of ABC TV’sThe Late Show. Since then, she has made over 1000 stand-up appearances and her sell-out national live tours and work in radio, television and film have made her a household name.

Tickets on sale now at comedy.com.au