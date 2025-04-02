News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jonathan Van Ness Will Embark On Australian Tour

Tickets go on sale Monday April 7.

By: Apr. 02, 2025
Jonathan Van Ness Will Embark On Australian Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Fresh off three successful worldwide comedy tours, Road to Beijing; Imaginary Living Room Olympian and Fun & Slutty – Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his brand new show Hot & Healed to Australia and New Zealand – opening in Auckland on September 27 before heading to Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.   Unfiltered comedy, wildly entertaining and fun, the show is a celebration of joy and a showcase for all the sides of JVN you have never seen before. Tickets go on sale Monday April 7.

 Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-winning television personality, 3x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian and hairstylist to the stars with his own successful line of hair products – JVN Hair. They star on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series “Queer Eye,” where they shine as the hair guru and self-care advocate; and they host the popular podcast, “Getting Better with Jonathan Van Ness.” Jonathan also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series “Gay of Thrones,” a witty social commentary series recapping HBO's “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series ran for 8 seasons and garnered three Emmy nominations for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.' 

Tour Dates

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall - Monday September 29

Perth   -  Astor Theatre  -  Wednesday October 1

Melbourne  -  Hamer Hall  -  Friday October 3

Sydney  -  Darling Harbour Theatre @ Icc   -  Saturday October 4

Brisbane  -  Concert Hall @ Qpac  -  Sunday October 5



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos