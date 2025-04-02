Jonathan Van Ness Will Embark On Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off three successful worldwide comedy tours, Road to Beijing; Imaginary Living Room Olympian and Fun & Slutty – Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his brand new show Hot & Healed to Australia and New Zealand – opening in Auckland on September 27 before heading to Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Unfiltered comedy, wildly entertaining and fun, the show is a celebration of joy and a showcase for all the sides of JVN you have never seen before. Tickets go on sale Monday April 7.

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-winning television personality, 3x New York Times best-selling author, podcaster, comedian and hairstylist to the stars with his own successful line of hair products – JVN Hair. They star on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning series “Queer Eye,” where they shine as the hair guru and self-care advocate; and they host the popular podcast, “Getting Better with Jonathan Van Ness.” Jonathan also starred on the Emmy-nominated web series “Gay of Thrones,” a witty social commentary series recapping HBO's “Game of Thrones.” Launched in 2013, the series ran for 8 seasons and garnered three Emmy nominations for ‘Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.'

Tour Dates

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall - Monday September 29

Perth - Astor Theatre - Wednesday October 1

Melbourne - Hamer Hall - Friday October 3

Sydney - Darling Harbour Theatre @ Icc - Saturday October 4

Brisbane - Concert Hall @ Qpac - Sunday October 5

