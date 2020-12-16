Join Alice As She Explores Wonderful Wonderland At The Athenaeum Theatre These Summer School Holidays

This summer, join Alice on her amazing journey through Wonderland and experience an adventure like no other at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre.

Lewis Carroll's classic story is cleverly lifted from the page and beautifully brought to life in Glenn Elston's highly acclaimed production of Alice in Wonderland.

Life is turned upside down for Alice, and she takes the audience on a journey as she tumbles down the rabbit hole and lands in the magical world of "Wonderland". It's a roller-coaster of a story as she bravely bounces from one unexpected and amazing situation to the next.

"We love seeing the reactions on the faces of the little ones as they meet the wildly curious assortment of characters in the play," said Elston. "They can sing along with the Dodo, meet the pepper-obsessed Duchess and her crazy cook, and laugh along with The Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum!"

The interactive production is fun for the whole family, presented in a bright performance style, with colourful costumes, interactive games and catchy songs.

"Everyone who attends Alice in Wonderland has the opportunity to join in and be a part of the fun," continued Elston. "The show is a must-do for parents looking to keep their children entertained and energised this summer."

The Australian Shakespeare Company is fully compliant with Victorian Government COVID-safe guidelines and expert public health advice.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Australian Shakespeare Company

Location: Athenaeum Theatre, 188 Collins Street, Melbourne 3000

Dates: 5 January - 23 January 2021

Tickets: $20 per person or $80 for a group of 4, visit shakespeareaustralia.com.au, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster