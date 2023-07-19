Jimmy Rees Performs Final Hometown Melbourne Show at Hamer Hall on 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

The 4th and final Melbourne show will take place at Hamer Hall on Friday 3 November at 7pm.
Due to high ticket demand, Jimmy Rees adds one final hometown Melbourne show to his now 24-show Australia-wide highly anticipated Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023. The 4th and final Melbourne show will take place at Hamer Hall on Friday 3 November at 7pm.
Frontier Members presale for the new Melbourne show kicks off 12noon local Thursday 20 July before the general public on sale 12noon local Monday 24 July. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
Kicking off next month, Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart - and touring Newcastle and Wollongong for the very first time - throughout August – November!
With multi-million views across his Facebook (1m+ followers), YouTube (160k subscribers / 31.8m+ views), Twitter (15.3k followers), TikTok (1.4m followers + 38.1m Likes) and Instagram (636k followers) platforms, highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Say It Properly, Why Is It Like This, Border Control for..., Meanwhile In Australia, The Guy Who Decides..., POV: You’re From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become..., The Packaging Guy, Parenting Funnies and the hilarious The Great Melbourne Earthquake and Meanwhile in Brighton.
