Jimmy Rees Performs Final Hometown Melbourne Show at Hamer Hall on 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

The 4th and final Melbourne show will take place at Hamer Hall on Friday 3 November at 7pm. ​

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre Photo 2 Review: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 3 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November
DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour Photo 4 DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour

Jimmy Rees Performs Final Hometown Melbourne Show at Hamer Hall on 'Not That Kinda Viral' Tour

Due to high ticket demand, Jimmy Rees adds one final hometown Melbourne show to his now 24-show Australia-wide highly anticipated Not That Kinda Viral Tour for Aug-Nov 2023. ​ The 4th and final Melbourne show will take place at Hamer Hall on Friday 3 November at 7pm. ​

Frontier Members presale for the new Melbourne show kicks off 12noon local Thursday 20 July before the general public on sale 12noon local Monday 24 July. ​ Tickets via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees

Kicking off next month, Jimmy will visit Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart - and touring Newcastle and Wollongong for the very first time - throughout August – November!

With multi-million views across his Facebook (1m+ followers), YouTube (160k subscribers / 31.8m+ views), Twitter (15.3k followers), TikTok (1.4m followers + 38.1m Likes) and Instagram (636k followers) platforms, highly entertaining videos/playlists include, Say It ProperlyWhy Is It Like ThisBorder Control for...Meanwhile In AustraliaThe Guy Who Decides...POV: You’re From..., Funny & Relatable, The Test To Become...The Packaging GuyParenting Funnies and the hilarious The Great Melbourne Earthquake and Meanwhile in Brighton.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Comes to The Palms at Crown Melbourne in 2024 Photo
LEGENDS IN CONCERT Comes to The Palms at Crown Melbourne in 2024

Direct from Las Vegas, Legends in Concert will return to entertain Melbourne audiences after a near sellout season in January this year. Opening on the 11 January 2024 with performances until 27 January at The Palms at Crown.

2
Trans-Tasman Museum Investment In Production Of Ground-breaking VR Films Photo
Trans-Tasman Museum Investment In Production Of Ground-breaking VR Films

Three museums spanning Australia and New Zealand have joined forces for a funding partnership to develop a trio of majestic and ground-breaking virtual reality (VR) films for exhibitions at the museums from 2024 onwards.

3
GREASE in Melbourne Will Partner with Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Ce Photo
GREASE in Melbourne Will Partner with Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre

GREASE, which opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December, has announced the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre as the Official Charity Partner.

4
CACTUS to Play La Mama Courthouse in August Photo
CACTUS to Play La Mama Courthouse in August

Cactus, by Madelaine Nunn, directed by Katie Cawthorne, and performed by Georgia Heath and Fran Sweeney-Nash, will run Aug 16 - Aug 27 at La Mama Courthouse.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WinterWild 2023
WinterWild (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rough Trade
TW Explosives (7/19-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Animal Farm by Bloomshed Presented by Darebin Arts Speakeasy
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (12/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESCALATOR by Stephanie Lake Company at Abbotsford Convent
Abbotsford Convent (8/16-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death Pretzel
The Butterfly Club (7/24-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sydney International Piano Competition’s Winner’s Recital
Melbourne Recital Centre (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fence
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (9/08-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julius Caesar
fortyfivedownstairs (8/24-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DisGraceland by The Huxleys at Abbotsford Convent
Abbotsford Convent (10/08-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You