JOSEPHINE WNATS TO DANCE Comes to The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts

This April Monkey Baa Theatre Company will return to Melbourne with its popular production of Josephine Wants to Dance at The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts. Josephine Wants to Dance is a musical production based on the beautiful children’s book by Jackie French and Bruce Whatley with a deeper meaning around following your dreams and believing in yourself.

This is a hilarious musical about self-discovery, ballet, hip-hop and a kangaroo called Josephine who dreams of dancing. Despite the protests of her little brother Joey that “kangaroos don’t dance, they hop”, Josephine dreams she too can plie, pirouette, fouettés and jetés!

“Talent comes in all shapes and sizes, why not have a gifted kangaroo playing a dying swan?” said Jonathan Biggins, Director.

When a ballet troupe comes to the sleepy town of Shaggy Gully, Josephine desperately wants to dance like the ballerinas in pink tutus and silk ballet shoes. She ventures into town where the city ballet is performing Swan Lake and all her dancing dreams come true. In a sudden twist of fate, Josephine steps in to dance and save the day!

Monkey Baa has assembled an outstanding creative team to bring Josephine’s world to life, including Director, Jonathan Biggins (Pete the Sheep, The Wharf Revue); Composer: Phil Scott (Pete the Sheep, The Wharf Revue); Choreographer, Tim Harbour (formerly of The Australian Ballet); Set and Costume Designer, James Browne (The Very Hungry Caterpillar) and Lighting Designer, Emma Lockhart‐Wilson (Where the Streets Had a Name).

“The production brings Australian animals to life in the most imaginative way possible,” said Director Jonathan Biggins. “Josephine herself was inspired by a real kangaroo named Fuschia, who lived near Jackie French’s home in the bush.”

Artistic Director and Co-writer Eva Di Cesare added, “Josephine is full of curiosity and perseverance—qualities we adore. We can’t wait to share her story with audiences once again.”

Adapted by Eva Di Cesare, Sandra Eldridge and Tim McGarry this is a show perfect for families and small children with important themes for young audiences. Starring Lily Baulderstone as Josephine, Callum Slater as little brother Joey and supporting cast including Nina Carmen and Hannah Gwatkin, the musical is delightful for both young and old theatre lovers presenting the story in a heartwarming and funny fashion.

Josephine Wants to Dance will be presented at the Alexander Theatre hot on the heels of rave performances at the Sydney Opera House and will tour around Australia for the remainder of 2025. Phillip Scott has provided the music as composer and lyricist while Tim Harbour has created the gorgeous choreography. Audiences will love Josephine and relish in her success as she finds kangaroos can indeed more than hop, they can dance too!

The show opens just in time for school holiday fun in April for two days of performances and is sure to be a wonderful adventure for all the family.

