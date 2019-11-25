Ivan Krslovic Launches Dream To Dance

This coming Sunday, December 1, four of Melbourne's top commercial and hip-hop choreographers will join together with Ivan Krslovic to launch Dream to Dance. The newly created charity is the vision of Ivan Krslovic of Aussie Dance Tours, Bachelorette, Australia's Got Talent and Bachelor in Paradise fame. The charity will give talented young Australian dancers the opportunity to dance for and with the best dancers, choreographers and teachers in the industry both here and abroad with a month-long scholarship. Dancing can be an expensive passion and for many the dream to make a living from dancing is just that - a dream. Knowing first-hand just how hard it is to make dancing your career and the scarcity of opportunities in Australia Ivan has created Dream to Dance to bridge the gap.

"There is so much world class talent in Australia that just needs a little leg up," said Ivan Krslovic, Founder. "Being in the dance community I know this is needed. Unfortunately, it's pretty expensive to fund this passion and also make a good living. Also, if you want the right training it isn't cheap and many parents just can't afford it or it just doesn't take priority for them over other things even though kids have the passion and drive".

Along with Ivan, choreographers Ashton Gloury, Taylor Diamond-Lord, Jordan Charles Herbert and Andrew Dowton will look for the best two dancers. The winners will then be the recipients of a scholarship for a month-long dance intensive in Los Angeles that includes unlimited classes at Millennium Dance Complex, return flights and $1000 towards accommodation. Each of the choreographers will teach a one-hour class; at the end of the class they will choose two dancers (one female and one male) to receive the scholarship. Millennium Dance Complex is known as being arguably the best dance school for commercial and hip hop in the world and is home to dancers including Phil Wright, Carmen Electra and Twitch.

The launch will be held at 02 Studios, Level 1/288 Bourke Street, Melbourne this coming Sunday 1 December from 6pm-10pm. Tickets are $30.





