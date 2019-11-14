Iliza Shlesinger Will Bring The Forever Tour To Australia

Iliza Shlesinger returns to Australia with her brand-new show The Forever Tour in February 2020 for shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Iliza is one of today's leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand up special UnVeiled premieres November 19, 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills. Her previous Netflix special, 2018's Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary" which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.

On the acting front, she will next be seen co-starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the movie Wonderland, directed by Peter Berg and is currently in production on The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Both will premiere on Netflix in 2020. Her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood and relationships. Her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.

Iliza recently launched Christmas Mouth, a limited-edition fragrance she created for her fans and named after her recently departed dog, Blanche. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Best Friends Animal Society.

SYDNEY STATE THEATRE THURSDAY 13 FEBRUARY

Book at Ticketmaster 136 100 www.ticketmaster.com.au

BRISBANE QPAC CONCERT HALL FRIDAY 14 FEBRUARY

Book at QPAC 136 246 www.qpac.com.au

MELBOURNE- HAMER HALL SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY

Book at Arts Centre Box Office 1300 182 183 www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or Ticketek 132 849 www.ticketek.com.au

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 15 NOVEMBER 10am





