Hans Zimmer Live Adds Sydney and Melbourne Performances

Due to demand in the now exhausted presales, Frontier Touring has added second and final Sydney and Melbourne shows for multiple Academy Award and GRAMMY-winning composer Hans Zimmer. His spectacular Hans Zimmer Live arena show arrives in Australia this April.

Following his previously announced Sydney concert on Saturday 26 April, Zimmer will now perform back-to-back nights at Qudos Bank Arena, with a newly added show on Sunday 27 April.

In Melbourne, Zimmer has added a second performance at Rod Laver Arena, with a newly added show on Wednesday 30 April.

Zimmer’s extraordinary melodies and modern compositions captivate a huge worldwide fanbase across generations. With his full band and orchestra behind him, the newly arranged concert suites include music from international cinema blockbusters including Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, Dune, Mission: Impossible, King Arthur, Black Hawk Down, Tears of the Sun and more.

A groundbreaking audio and visual show, Hans Zimmer Live sold out 20+ shows across 17 cities across the US and Canada in 2024. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, five Grammys, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award.

