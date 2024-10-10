Graham Norton Adds Shows in All Cities For Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Graham Norton’s first Australian tour which went on pre sale this morning has received an incredible reaction right across Australia. Promotor Teg Dainty have quickly added new shows in all cities which are available now.

Beloved Irish comedian, actor, author and television host Graham Norton will embark on his first ever live tour of Australia in March. In An Evening with Graham Norton, the nine-time BAFTA TV Award winner will embark on a five-city tour of the country.

Join Graham for an evening of entertainment to celebrate, reflect and relive some of his biggest TV highlights and memorable moments to date. He will share his favourite laugh out-loud moments and tales from behind the scenes of his legendary sofa chats with the world’s biggest TV and film stars.

Filled with candid reflections using his sharp wit comedy, we all know and love, this retrospective will offer a rare glimpse into where it all began. Honest, hilarious and featuring an exclusive audience Q&A, this is an evening you won’t want to miss and a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved stars live!

An Evening with Graham Norton Australian tour dates 2025

Sunday 9th March – Adelaide Convention Centre evening & matinee - New show

Monday 10th March – Riverside Theatre – Perth New Show

Tuesday 11th March – Riverside Theatre – Perth

Thursday 13th October – Brisbane Convention & Entertainment Centre New Show

Friday 14th March – Brisbane Convention and Entertainment Centre

Sunday 16th March – Hamer Hall– Melbourne evening & matinee - New Show

Wednesday 19th March – Sydney Opera House – New Show

Thursday 20th March – Sydney Opera House

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 11 am (local time) on Friday 11 October.

On announcing An Evening with Graham Norton, he said: "I simply can’t wait to tour Australia for the very first time in 2025. Bring your friends, neighbours and extended family and let’s have some fun while I share some stories about me being on the telly. You can even ask me a question if you dare!”

Alongside his broadcast work, Graham has also just released his sixth novel Frankie– an immersive, decade-sweeping story that brims with Graham’s trademark heart, intelligence and compellingly written characters.

In addition, the new season of The Graham Norton Show premieres Sunday, 20 October at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play. Then, from chat shows to games shows, Graham is ready to spin that wheel as host of the legendary game show when Wheel of Fortune Australia premieres on 10 and 10 Play in December.

Comments