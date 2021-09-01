Global Hit Musical COME FROM AWAY Canberra Season To Be Rescheduled To February 2022

The Canberra season of the award-winning production, COME FROM AWAY has been rescheduled to February 2022, due to the ongoing uncertainty and disruptions created by COVID-19. Initially scheduled for November 2021, it will now commence on Thursday 3 February at the Canberra Theatre Centre, for a limited season.

Producer Rodney Rigby said: "With the pandemic continuing to cause havoc in the live entertainment industry, it is necessary to postpone our Canberra season, but we're pleased to confirm new season dates in February 2022. After breaking a box office record at the Canberra Theatre Centre in its first week on sale last month, it is clear Canberra audiences are eager to experience this joyous and world class musical."

At a time when the world is facing such challenges, COME FROM AWAY is a timely reminder of the triumph of humanity and the company is taking every measure to ensure that audiences feel safe, comfortable and secure when visiting the theatre.

Existing ticket holders will be contacted shortly.

COME FROM AWAY is based on the incredible real-life events in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. Set in Gander, Newfoundland where 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people from over 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town. Capturing the generosity and hospitality of the small community of Gander who invited the "come from aways" into their homes, it is an inspirational story of hope and humanity.

The Australian Company took Melbourne by storm in 2019, becoming the most successful musical ever staged at The Comedy Theatre and breaking all box office records. It marks the fifth production of the musical worldwide, joining international productions on Broadway, in Toronto, the West End and a US national tour.

In 2020, the musical added to its international award tally with five Green Room awards including Best Production and Best Ensemble. In 2019, along with being voted Ticketmaster's 'Ticket of the Year' by Australian audiences, the musical won four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music, along with four Broadway World UK awards.

Learn more at ComeFromAway.com.au.