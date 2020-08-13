Geelong Arts Centre Announces Eight Grants Through its Creative Engine Program

The grants total $16,000.

Geelong Arts Centre has announced grants that it will give out through its Creative Engine program, Arts Review reports.

The grants will benefit artists and creatives working in the G21 region.

"Local creatives are the heart-beat of our arts centre. Our aim for these grants is to assist a diverse range of artists and creatives to build sustainable and thriving practice right here in regional Victoria," said Joel McGuinness, Geelong Arts Centre CEO. "We're looking to the future and for works that demonstrate a connection to the region, are innovative by design and thoughtfully participate in the national arts conversation."

The grants total $16,000 and there will be eight grants given directly to individuals and organizations. Available packages include:

2 x Ignition: $5,000 plus occupancy, marketing and professional development support

2 x Live and Local: $2,000 plus occupancy, broadcast infrastructure and marketing support

2 x Jump Start: $1,000 plus occupancy support

2 x Place to Make: In-kind occupancy support

Grant applications will open from 9.00am - Monday 17 August and will close at 5.00pm - Sunday 30 August 2020. The selected successful projects will be notified on Friday 11 September.

