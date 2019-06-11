Fringe Sensation THE LITTLE HOO-HAA! Is Here For The School Holidays

The Little HOO-HAA! is a theatrical rollercoaster of comic sketches, song, slapstick and fun stuff that kids like. It's interactive, hyperactive and other superlatives. Spend an hour at the theatre and let your kids lose it with laughter.

Two teams of comedians go head to head in a battle of wits and comedy kerfuffle. You vote on your favourite team and decide the show's winner. Songs, sketches and slapstick are all part of the fun as we think quick and you laugh hard. A show of pure delight and unabashed enjoyment, if you are looking for a fun family school holiday event then this is it. Mum and Dad will have just as much fun as the young ones.

"Performing for kids is equal part joy and challenge." director and performer Sam Longley says. "They give instant feedback on whether something's funny or boring and they're not afraid to yell it out. We are looking forward to another season of making kids laugh."

Interactive, engaging and hilarious, The Little HOO-HAA! is big laughs for little people.

Where: The Dolphin Theatre UWA. When: 8- 12 & 15- 19 July, 2pm daily Bookings: ticketswa.com/event/little-hoo-haa-big-laughs-little-people Recommended ages: 6- 66.





