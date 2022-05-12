Florence + The Machine Add Second Melbourne Show to Tour

Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents are thrilled to announce a second Melbourne Rod Laver Arena show on Thursday 9 March to the Florence + The Machine Dance Fever Tour. Supporting on all Australian and New Zealand dates is American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Princess. Frontier Members can access presale tickets for this new Melbourne show from 11am AEST Monday 16 May ahead of the General Public on sale Wednesday 18 May at 10am AEST via: frontiertouring.com/florenceandthemachine.

The Dance Fever Tour will now play six arena shows kicking off at RAC Arena, Perth on Saturday 4 March; Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Wednesday 8 March (selling fast) and Thursday 9 March (new show); Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Monday 13 March; Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday 17 March; and Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday 21 March.

Touring in support of Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album Dance Fever - out now via Universal Music, here - the album is produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, featuring singles 'My Love', 'King', 'Heaven Is Here' and 'Free' plus accompanying videos, all by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.