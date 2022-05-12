Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Florence + The Machine Add Second Melbourne Show to Tour

King Princess opens for tour performances.

May. 12, 2022  
Florence + The Machine Add Second Melbourne Show to Tour

Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents are thrilled to announce a second Melbourne Rod Laver Arena show on Thursday 9 March to the Florence + The Machine Dance Fever Tour. Supporting on all Australian and New Zealand dates is American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Princess. Frontier Members can access presale tickets for this new Melbourne show from 11am AEST Monday 16 May ahead of the General Public on sale Wednesday 18 May at 10am AEST via: frontiertouring.com/florenceandthemachine.

The Dance Fever Tour will now play six arena shows kicking off at RAC Arena, Perth on Saturday 4 March; Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne on Wednesday 8 March (selling fast) and Thursday 9 March (new show); Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Monday 13 March; Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Friday 17 March; and Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday 21 March.

Touring in support of Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album Dance Fever - out now via Universal Music, here - the album is produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, featuring singles 'My Love', 'King', 'Heaven Is Here' and 'Free' plus accompanying videos, all by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.

Florence + The Machine has sold over one million albums in Australia (17 million globally), boasting 412 million Australian streams (10.2 billion globally). Early favourites 'You've Got The Love', 'Dog Days Are Over' and 'Never Let Me Go' all certified 6x ARIA Platinum.

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
DANCE FEVER TOUR
MARCH 2023
SPECIAL GUEST KING PRINCESS
Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Laneway Presents, triple j (AU) & ZM (NZ)

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE
NEW MELBOURNE SHOW
via frontiertouring.com/florenceandthemachine
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 16 May (11am AEST)
or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
NEW MELBOURNE SHOW
Begins: Wednesday 18 May (10am AEST)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Saturday 4 March
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Special Guest King Princess
Licensed All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Wednesday 8 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Special Guest King Princess
SELLING FAST
Licensed All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Thursday 9 March
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Special Guest King Princess
NEW SHOW
Licensed All Ages
(General public on sale Wednesday 18 May 10am AEST)
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Monday 13 March
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Special Guest King Princess
Licensed All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Friday 17 March
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Special Guest King Princess
Licensed All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 132 849

Tuesday 21 March
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Special Guest King Princess
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

florenceandthemachine.net | facebook.com/florenceandthemachine
Twitter: @florencemachine | Instagram: @florenceandthemachine
TikTok: @florence | Spotify | YouTube

kingprincessmusic.com | facebook.com/KingPrincess69
Twitter: @KingPrincess69 | Instagram: @kingprincess69
Spotify | YouTube

frontiertouring.com/florenceandthemachine | facebook.com/frontiertouring
Twitter: @frontiertouring | Instagram: @frontiertouring


