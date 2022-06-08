Finucane & Smith Return to Melbourne with FUTURE.JOY.CLUB

Melbourne's artiste provocateurs Finucane & Smith return to the heart of Melbourne with FUTURE. JOY. CLUB. - a sultry decadent celebration of golden era burlesque and variety vanguard residing in the lush, mirrored ballroom of Sofitel Melbourne On Collins from 7 July - 7 August 2022.

Led by gothic glamazon Moira Finucane, The FUTURE. JOY. CLUB. features the very best of Australia's exquisite and explosive underground stars including the haunting voices of indie pop star Sophie Koh, Ngurlama jazz blues legend Lois Olney and Melbourne's own transcendent songstress Mama Alto.

Glittering boylesque classically trained Indian dancer Govind Pillai, lightning rod burlesque artist Jazida, eyepopping club star Iva Rosebud and Cameroon/Parisian hip hop star Simon Abbe will also lay their talents bare within velvety surrounds. A cocktail of guest artistes will drop into the club throughout the season

FUTURE. JOY. CLUB. is that nightclub you never want to leave.

FUTURE. JOY. CLUB.

Dates: 7 July - 7 August, 2022

Times: Thurs - Fri, 7pm

Sat 7pm and 9.30pm

Sun 5.30pm

Venue: Sofitel Melbourne on Collins

25 Collins Street Melbourne



Tickets: $48/$38 general

$78/$68 catwalk deluxe table

$88 supreme joy table (best seats in house + a drink on us)

Luxury sleepover special for 2 people including supreme joy seating, complimentary

cocktail for 2 and 5 star luxury accommodation for 2 - $458

Bookings and information: www.finucaneandsmith.com