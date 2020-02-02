FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY is Coming to Australia
The hilarious New York and Las Vegas hit Friends! The Musical Parody is pivoting its way to Australia, playing across with country from August, with tickets on sale from 7 February.
Join your six favourite friends at their favourite café for a night of unstoppable laughs with a new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved NBC sitcom. Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates the misadventures of our favourite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.
It's a seemingly typical day in New York coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear!
Follow Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe as they navigate life and friendship, all the while reliving favourite moments from the smash hit TV show. Friends! The Musical Parody plucks the best moments from the show's decade long run and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
Friends! The Musical Parody will not only keep you laughing but will tug at the heart strings drawing audiences into stories we know and love.
Note: This performance is recommended for mature audiences aged 12+
Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100
Tour Dates
MELBOURNE
Venue: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
Performance Dates: 28-29 August
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 111 011
PARRAMATTA
Venue: Riverside Theatres, Parramatta
Performance Dates: 11-12 September
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: riversideparramatta.com.au or (02) 8839 3399
ADELAIDE
Venue: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre
Performance Dates: 25-26 September
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: bass.net.au or 131 246
PERTH
Venue: Regal Theatre
Performance Date: 3 October
Ticket Price: $79.90
Bookings: ticketek.com.au or 132 849