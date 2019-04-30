Em Rusciano Announces Brand New Australian Theatre Tour 'The Rage And Rainbows Tour'

Frontier Comedy has announced an unprecedented Australian theatre tour for stand-up comedian, singer, writer and broadcaster Em Rusciano. With a phenomenal career trajectory that has launched her from finalist and audience favourite in a hugely popular national talent show to hosting brekky radio and selling out shows around Australia, the glitter cyclone embodied by Em Rusciano continues to take no prisoners and tell no lies. The Rage and Rainbows Tour will see Em leave a trail of sequins, singalongs and sore bellies from Hobart to Perth and everywhere in between this July and August.



This past year Em had a baby, turned 40, left a high profile job and had a combined 45 minutes sleep. There's been next-level rage. There's also been love. There's been day drinking and breastfeeding no, not at the same time.



With her The Rage and Rainbows Tour, Em is finally giving voice to that gnawing rage we all try to hide. She's unleashing the rage, dunking it in white wine, rolling it in glitter, and giving it an eight-piece back-up band and four costume changes. She's also going to tell you what you can do with it; to send it on its way.



With sell-out shows around Australia for the past five years consecutively, a best-selling memoir, award-winning audiobook and two Top Ten singles, Em is one of Australia's most prolific performers and let's not forget she's done all of the above and more while raising a young family. With a Facebook following of 275,000 fans, 32,000 on Twitter and 180,000 on Instagram, Em's social media community is fierce, loud and passionately loyal.

Em has teamed up with MSquared Productions, as well as Australia's 2019 Eurovision representative, the ridiculously talented Kate Miller-Heidke, and her partner Keir Nuttall to write original, fabulous songs especially for The Rage and Rainbows Tour. Links for these songs are included below, and learning all the words so that we can have a knee-trembling singalong is strongly encouraged. As Em puts it, Now, listen here: I want you to learn them before the show. Study them. Press play/pause on your stereo and write out the lyrics while lying on your bed with a lollipop, like the good ol' days. I want you to be able to sing along with me, lighter in the air, hand on your heart.



The Rage and Rainbows Tour is more than a show. It's a festival for anyone who's felt fed-up, furious, exhausted, demoralised... but still maintained a passion for sequins.



Don't miss the unstoppable force of female empowerment, nurturing motherhood and sheer moxie that is Em Rusciano as she scatters truthbombs, rage and rainbows to theatres across Australia in her most epic show yet. This tour WILL sell out - book early!





