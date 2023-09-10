Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, and More to Join Cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES In Melbourne

The production runs 9 – 19 November 2023 at Arts Centre Melbourne.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December Photo 1 MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo 3 Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour
Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023 Photo 4 Bethenny Frankel Will Embark on Australian Tour in March 2023

Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, and More to Join Cast of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES In Melbourne

Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, Loredo Malcolm and Bev Killick will join the Melbourne cast of the hit Broadway musical La Cage aux Folles, opening at Arts Centre Melbourne from 9 November.  

Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, the much-loved, 11 Times Tony Award winning musical La Cage aux Folles is back in Melbourne starring one of Australia's most versatile stage and screen performers, five-time Helpmann Award winner Paul Capsis in the lead role of Albin and internationally renowned singer and actor Michael Cormick (Beauty and The Beast, The Phantom of The Opera) as his husband Georges.

Legendary entertainer Debra Byrne (Sunset Blvd, Les Miserables) is playing Jacqueline the stylish restauranteur and best friend of Georges and Albin. Silver Logie winner Peter Phelps (Stingers, The Flying Doctors) reprises his role as Edouard Dindon, our conservative politician and future in-law, and Genevieve Morris (Ride Like A Girl, Comedy Inc) is playing his wife Marie Dindon.  Loredo Malcolm (The Rocky Horror Show, Hamilton) takes the role of the wild butler/maid, Jacob, and Bev Killick (Jack Irish, Savage River) plays the hysterical stage manager Francis.

The two young lovebirds, Jean-Michel and Anne, at the centre of the caper will be played by exciting new talents Noah Mullins (Jagged Little Pill) and Genevieve Kingsford (Mary Poppins).

Playing the “notorious and dangerous Cagelles” are the extraordinary all singing, all dancing talents of Pedro Donoso, Nick Eynaud, Nick Jones, Ethan Ritchie, Trent Sinclair, Leigh Sleightholme and Max Walburn. Also joining the mayhem is James Lee as Tabarro, and Rachel Cole playing Colette, both are townspeople of Saint-Tropez.

The original 1983 Broadway production ran for more than four years and won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. The success of the musical spawned a West End production and several international tours as well as the box-office smash-hit film The Birdcage starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.

Subsequent revivals have garnered considerable success, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in both 2004 and 2010, as well as the Olivier Award in London for Best Musical Revival in 2008.

A traditional Broadway musical with big, brassy dance numbers, La Cage aux Folles was considered revolutionary in many ways when opening on Broadway in 1983, breaking down barriers for gay representation by becoming the first hit Broadway musical centred on a homosexual relationship. The show's act one finale, I Am What I Am, received praise as a "gay anthem" and has been widely recorded, most notably by Gloria Gaynor.

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name by Jean Poiret, La Cage aux Folles boasts infectious melodies by Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame) and a hysterical book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy). The show tells the story of a gay couple who run a St Tropez drag club and when their (heterosexual) son brings his fiancée's ultraconservative parents for dinner, chaos and hilarity ensues.

This production, produced by David M. Hawkins, opened to rave reviews at the State Theatre in Sydney earlier this year with direction by Riley Spadaro (The Italians, This Bitter Earth), and choreography by Veronica Beattie George (The Boy from Oz, Guys and Dolls).

David M. Hawkins in association with Arts Centre Melbourne present

La Cage aux Folles

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman   Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the play by Jean Poiret

Starring Paul Capsis, Michael Cormick, Debra Byrne, Peter Phelps, Genevieve Morris, Loredo Malcolm, Noah Mullins, Genevieve Kingsford and Bev Killick

9 – 19 November 2023

Arts Centre Melbourne, Playhouse

Directed By Riley Spadaro 

Choreography by Veronica Beattie George

Musical Direction by Craig Renshaw

Set Design by Grace Deacon 

Lighting Design by Phoebe Pilcher

Design Associate and Costumes by Jozef Koda

Wigs and Make-up Design by Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris THE LIFE OF BYRON Comes to Melbourne a Photo
Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris' THE LIFE OF BYRON Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Australian comedy legends Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris team up once again to bring you the world premiere of The Life of Byron. The production comes to Melbourne and Sydney. Learn more here!

2
New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November Photo
New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November

New Australian musical, VILLAINY premieres in Melbourne in November. Learn more about the cast, how to get tickets, and more here!

3
JOYRIDE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
JOYRIDE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival Next Month

This Melbourne Fringe Festival join critically acclaimed Variety Artist Anna Lumb and Drag Icon DANDROGYNY as they navigate the tiny space in the front seat of a beat-up Beamer, when a casual lift home shifts dangerously into fifth gear.

4
Final Cast Revealed For GREASE in Sydney and Melbourne Photo
Final Cast Revealed For GREASE in Sydney and Melbourne

Producers of the upcoming all-new  production of GREASE have announced the final performers joining the gang at Rydell High. The production opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December 2023 and Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from 24 March 2024.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Within These Walls presented by The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA)
NICA’s Guang Rong Lu OAM National Circus Centre (9/12-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melbourne Opera presents Maria Stuarda
Athenaeum Theatre (9/09-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You