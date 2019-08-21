Conor Fenelon Brings CONFLICTED to the Butterfly Club

New Zealand born and grown Stand Up Comedian Conor Fenelon riffs on dating, social anxiety and substance abuse in his new edgy show.

This show is not for the faint hearted and walks the line of edgy comedy, creatively. A well crafted provocative show that is generally enjoyed by people who know how to laugh at themselves, others and the world.

The show will take place at the beautiful Butterfly Club in central Melbourne on the 5th and 7th of September at 7pm - Bookings highly recommended.

Dates & Times: 7:00pm 5th and 7th Sept

Tickets: Full, concession, member + group (6+)

Phone number: NZ +64 27 319 4942

Email address: hellopeciaproductions@gmail.com

Website: hellopeciaproductions.co.nz





