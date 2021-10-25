Comedian Callum Straford Brings YOUR BEST WORST NIGHTMARES to The Butterfly Club

Another lockdown has come and gone, and now it's time for a return to one of Melbourne's favourite pastimes - a much needed night of live comedy and theatre.

This November, Callum Straford is back with his successful comedy hour, Your Best Worst Nightmares, a whirlwind of sketch and musical comedy that names and shames everyone's (least) favourite pet peeves.

After delighting audiences and critics at the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Callum Straford returns with his boisterous energy to The Butterfly Club for 55 minutes of bold sketches and outrageous songs. Using his piano, ukulele and impersonating abilities, he satirises situations including awkward social interactions, wooing a potential lover, talkback radio, sleep deprivation and more. Straford is inspired by the likes of Bo Burnham, Rowan Atkinson and Steve Martin and the show is bound to leave you rolling with laughter!

Straford says: "I wanted to write a show that reinvigorates relatable situations with songs and sketches that provide a fresh perspective. I'm going to give the audience something they haven't seen before."



Carrying the momentum gained from this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Straford aims to show his wild and ambitious performance to more comedy-deprived Melbourne audiences. Some of Straford's other comedy work includes Monash University Student Theatre's Cabaret Festivals, MSO Online Comedy Festival 2020 and starring in House Sisters at the Malthouse Theatre in 2019.

Your Best Worst Nightmares runs from Monday the 22nd of November until Saturday the 27th of November. Bookings are essential and can be made via https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/callum-straford-your-best-worst-nightmares-2021