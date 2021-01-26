Channing Tatum's World Acclaimed Dance Spectacular To Premiere In Melbourne This Summer

After opening to rave reviews in Sydney in early January, Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live will open in Melbourne at Birrarung Marr on 8 June 2021.

Creator and Director Channing Tatum said "The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas four years ago, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and traveling around Australia. The fact that it's actually happening now is mind-blowing to me. The tent and this new version of the show is more than I ever imagined it could be and I can't wait for our fans in Australia to see what we've created especially for them."

Magic Mike Live will be housed in world's largest Spiegeltent, The Arcadia, that has been specifically designed and built for Australian audiences. This beautiful two storey Spiegeltent features a glass lobby, custom bars, indoor/outdoor lounge area and has been configured to ensure the comfort and safety of all patrons.

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. It's hot, hilarious and the great time Australians have been waiting for.

This first-class experience features some of the world's sexiest, most talented guys performing heart-racing dance routines in front of, above and all around the audience. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent.

Guests are welcome to arrive early and stay late to indulge in the unique indoor-outdoor atmosphere and specialty cocktails at any of the lobby bars. Bottle service, Champagne, Sparkling Wine or Rosé Wine and other beverages are available throughout the show and can be ordered right from the guest's seat.

The Australian season is the first production of Magic Mke Live around the world to return to the stage after international lockdown. The Producers are also delighted to announce they have joined forces with Pernod Ricard Australia who are supplying the company's beverage products within The Arcadia.

While the production for Australia is all-new, Magic Mike Live has been a fixture on major television shows around the world such as Ellen, The Today Show, Graham Norton, The Late Show with James Cordon, Germany's Next Top Model, Comic Relief, and Britain's Got Talent where Magic Mike Live sold over £1m of tickets in 60 minutes following its performance. Magic Mike Live went on to achieve one of the 10 largest advances in West End history at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.

Magic Mike Live patrons must be at least 18 years to attend.

Magic Mike Live is a Covid-Safe venue. For information on what we are doing to keep you safe please visit the website.

For more information visite www.magicmikelive.com.au.