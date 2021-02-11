Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cancer Survivor and Comic Michael Shafar To Give 110% At The Comedy Festival

Michael is back at the MICF to deliver more of his uniquely dark observations and hilarious, contrarian opinions.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Cancer Survivor and Comic Michael Shafar To Give 110% At The Comedy Festival

Neither COVID nor a cancer relapse can keep Michael Shafar from returning to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival ready to give 110%.

Building on the success of Jewish-ish, Kosher Bacon and his critically acclaimed 50/50, which chronicled his diagnosis with testicular cancer, Michael is back at the MICF to deliver more of his uniquely dark observations and hilarious, contrarian opinions.

Surviving cancer and sharing that experience on stage really changed Shafar's philosophy on comedy. 110% sees Shafar in the same vein - raw and honest - covering an eclectic range of topics; the benefits of undergoing further chemotherapy during Melbourne's lockdown, the perils of skinny jeans and the power of bagels.

Since leaving a career in law, Shafar has been working busily to try and justify that decision to his Jewish mother. Working as a comedian and comedy writer for 10's The Project, he has (somewhat) achieved that - making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, performing internationally and selling out shows across the country.

Don't miss Shafar's heartfelt return in his hometown.

Learn more at www.michaelshafar.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin Merch


Related Articles View More Australia - Melbourne Stories   Shows
Eddie Perfect & Margot Tanjutco To Co-Host Brunswick Ballroom Opening Gala Photo

Eddie Perfect & Margot Tanjutco To Co-Host Brunswick Ballroom Opening Gala

Bachs Music Returns To Melbourne Recital Centre With Two Concerts Photo

Bach's Music Returns To Melbourne Recital Centre With Two Concerts

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Paulini, Rob Mills and More Will Lead Australian tour of CHESS T Photo

Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Paulini, Rob Mills and More Will Lead Australian tour of CHESS THE MUSICAL

Malthouse Theatre Launches Playwriting Innovation Award Photo

Malthouse Theatre Launches Playwriting Innovation Award


More Hot Stories For You

  • 2020-21 Honorees to BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Announced
  • Zee Zee Theatre Presents World Premiere Of VIRTUAL HUMANITY
  • Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Announces Two Online Concerts For February
  • Resilient Indigenous Spirit Celebrated In 14th Annual Coastal Dance Festival