CIRCUS OZ BIG TOP: AURORA Comes to Melbourne

Over the spring school holidays, the Circus Oz Big Top will return to Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens to premiere the latest Circus Oz creation: Aurora directed by Circus Oz Artistic Facilitator: Kate Fryer with creative input from outgoing Circus Oz Artistic Director: Rob Tannion.

Blasting audiences into other atmospheres, Aurora will be a collision of amazing artistic elements, including jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning visual projections and harmonically rich soundscapes.

The outrageously talented Circus Oz acrobats have never been afraid of heights, but in Aurora they'll be pushed beyond their earthly limits as they leap into the stratosphere of unlimited possibilities.

An exhilarating and awe-inspiring 70-minute spectacular inside the intimate Circus Oz Big Top, Aurora will blend a feast of aerial delights: flying, swinging, straps and the Washington trapeze where aerialists perform various headstand skills on the bar.

From impossibly intricate foot-juggling to hair-raising balances, breathtaking hula hoops, Chinese pole with a twist and absurd physical comedy, Aurora is kept rocketing along by the original live music of the Circus Oz band as the ensemble tie themselves in knots with the greatest of ease.

Fryer said that Aurora is an enchanting and visual offering that will transform the stunning Circus Oz Big Top.

"Spectators will be blown away by the physical skills of the acrobats as we poke fun at our absurdities, realign our wrong doings and aspire to reach new heights. Our ensemble will transport you to another world as we draw on the pristine beauty of the elements, exploring what was, what is and what could be," explained Fryer.

Tim Entwisle, Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria Director and Chief Executive, comments, "We are delighted to be partnering with Circus Oz for a second year and I look forward to having the troupe back at the Gardens. While my own feet are planted very firmly on the ground, I get a thrill watching these aerial acrobats with their nerves of steel. The Gardens have a strong history of star gazing and Aurora reflects our long-standing fascination with the night sky."

Circus Oz: Aurora ticket holders will receive a 10% discount on the popular Garden Explorer, a guided hop-on and hop-off tour that loops throughout the Melbourne Gardens with expert commentary by friendly drivers who share their knowledge of the cherished plant collections and remarkable history.

As spring awakens the city after a brisk winter, plan a refreshing adventure to Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria over the school holidays and grab some popcorn and other delicious delights before heading into the Circus Oz Big Top to see Melbourne's homegrown circus troupe perform their latest heart-stopping offering.

Aurora is fuelled by curiosity and wonder - the sky's the limit.

Aurora artistic team - Kate Fryer (Director), Geoffrey Dunstan (Associate Director), Rob Tannion (Creative Collaborator), Jeremy Hopkins (Musical Director), Harriet Oxley (Costume Designer), Michael Baxter (Production Designer), Rhian Hinkley (Projection Designer), Jenny Hector (Lighting Designer) and Tim Coldwell (Rigging Designer).

Aurora creative collaborating artists - Adam Malone, Jeremy Hopkins (musician), Jillibalu Riley, Josie Wardrope, Karina Schiller, Matty Brown, Sam Aldham, Selene Messinis (musician) and Tara Silcock.

Bookings ticketek.com.au

Information circusoz.com/aurora







